Ana Peleteiro is launched by the gold of the European track covered: it is already in the triple jump final. The Galician tripler has also achieved it loading reasons to reaffirm that it is the great favorite When registering the best brand among all applicants.

The current European European champion sealed her ticket for the final, which will be played this Friday (starting at 6:50 p.m.), after reach 14.14 meters in your second attempt.

Little mattered that Galician, bronze at Tokyo’s Olympic Games, 12.5 centimeters be left in the whippedless than half of those left In his first jump in which he didn’t even take a table. A circumstance that did not prevent the Spanish from flying in their first attempt to 13.92 meters, eight centimeters that were requested to access the fight for medals.

Peleteiro exceeded the minimum clearly in his second jumpin which Ribeira’s, bronze in the World Cups played last year in Glasgow, reached 14.14 meters.

That record is still far from 14.33 meters that the Spanish has as the best European brand of the yearbut it was enough to overcome all its rivals, among which the Turkish Tugba Danismaz, gold two years ago in Istanbul, second with 14.10 meters, and the Finns Senni Salminen, third with a jump of 14.02.

Esther Guerrero, at the end of 1,500 meters

The Spanish athlete He has dominated his series and has certified his classification for the 1,500 meters final When crossing the goal with a time of 4: 14.21 minutes. Guerrero, who had to ‘settle’ with the fourth place both in Europeans under the ceiling of Istanbul 2023 and Rome 2024 played outdoors, will have this Friday (9:00 p.m.) a new opportunity to get on the podium. On the contrary, the other Spanish representative, Marina Martínezhe could not access the fight for the medals, after concluding fourth in the first series with a 4.86 minutes mark.

Llopis, Martínez and Jordán comply, in the semifinals



Enrique Llopis, Asier Martínez and Abel Jordán are already in the semifinals of the 60 meters fences. The Valencian valid stayed seven hundredths from the Frenchman Wilhem Belocian (7,46 seconds), which he won in Madrid and shone in the preliminary round. For his part, the Navarrese athlete concluded second in the fourth and last series with a 7,69 chrono. The young Madrid Abel Jordán, 21, had to wait to achieve for times the classification for the semifinals that will be played this Friday, after being a fourth with a time of 7.65 seconds.