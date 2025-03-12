13 athletes, eight men and 5 women make up the Spanish team that will travel to the World Cup in Nanjing covered track, in China (March 21 to 23). A short list, compared to other championships, headed by the European Triple Jump champion Ana Peleteiro. The Galician, third in the world ranking after the Cubans Leyanis Pérez and Liadagmis Povea, will be the main medal option again, perhaps the only one.

Next to her, the only two athletes of the call that arrive with the position of finalists in the ranking are the current world bronze Fatima Diame (length) and Josué Canales (800). «The perspective is lower than in the European, at least for what the ranking says. But we do not settle for that, ”said José Peiró on Wednesday, national coach and in charge of giving the names of chosen.

Spain is recently landed from Apeldoorn, where four medals were achieved (the aforementioned gold of Peleteiro, plus the 4×400 silver and the bronzes of Paula Sevilla and Lester Lescay). This closeness with the continental championship, plus the desire to start as soon as possible to prepare the season outdoors, are the main causes that many athletes have renounced the World Cup. It is not an exclusive case of Spain. «The interpretation that many have made is to go to make an appearance, they better stayed at home. The celebration of a World Cup is always good news, but it is true that it affects planning. It will be noticed in the lists of many countries, especially Europeans, ”continues Peiró.

The list highlights the presence of Mariano García and Adrián Ben as registered in 1,500. Both Ochocentists, make the leap watching the future already. Again, Peiró explains: «Mariano told me that he intended to go to 1,500 if there was space. Ben has made his preparation in winter for this test. But it is clear that no one is made. Both fulfill the criteria ».









60: Guillem Crespí

400: Markel Fernández, Manu Guijarro

800: Josué Canales, Álvaro de Arriba

1,500: Mariano García, Adrián Ben

Triple jump: Marcos Ruiz

In 800, next to Canales, Álvaro de Arriba will be, already present in the Netherlands. The payroll of boys is completed by Guillem Crespí, a fantastic finalist in the 60 meters of the European, the 4×400 Markel Fernández and Manu Guijarro medalists, now individual, and the tripler Marcos Ruiz.

As for the girls, along with Peleteiro and Déme the team is completed by Lorea Ibarzábal (800), Esther Guerrero (1,500) and Marta García (3,000). The Palencia, fourth in Apeldoorn at that same distance, has recovered from the fall and subsequent blow he suffered in that race and has not wanted to miss.

60: Guillem Crespí

400: Markel Fernández, Manu Guijarro

800: Josué Canales, Álvaro de Arriba

1,500: Mariano García, Adrián Ben

Triple jump: Marcos Ruiz

800: Lorea Ibarzábal

1,500: Esther Guerrero

3,000 Marta García

Length: Fatima Diame

Triple jump: Ana Peleteiro