The Spanish Ana Peláez, with a card of 67 strokes (five under par), occupies the second position, one impact from the local Patty Tavatanaki, in the Aramco Team Series in Bangkok, which started this Thursday at the Thai Country Club.

Ana Peláez, winner this last weekend in Madrid, in what was her second win as a professional Although the first one was achieved while still an amateur, it could not have started better in the Aramco Team Series that is taking place in Bangkok, the first test of this ‘mini-circuit’ of five tournaments that distributes a total of 5 million dollars and that is integrated into of the LET.

The 24-year-old from Malaga had to pack quickly and run to get to Bangkok on time to play this tournamentafter she managed to qualify after her victory on Sunday at the Community of Madrid Ladies Open.

But the rush and the media focus that has been focused on her does not seem to influence her game and, with an impeccable round of 67 strokes (-5) with five ‘birdies’, she has placed in second position alone behind the local player Patty Takatanakit (-6)

Peláez teamed up with Caroline Hedwall and Mason Gidali, as professionals and an amateur player in this novel three-round format that mixes amateurs and professionals the first two days of competition and ends with the final individual day.

“Everything is happening very fast and I have barely had time to assimilate my victory in Madrid, the media focus, my first victory and without time to pack my bags to get to Bangkok on time. I have to thank my team for the excellent mental work so that all these emotions are not transferred to the field or to my game”, said Ana Peláez, who had a tremendous finale, with three ‘birdies’ from 16 to 18, where she put out her fist and hugged his caddy.

“It’s another week and we’re going for another victory, if possible. And if not, to continue on this path, we’re doing very well. From hole 6, where he signed the second birdie, He was leaving me some opportunities and I was beginning to despair, but I finished very well and that gives me energy to face the second round”, added the Malaga.

The third place, with 68 hits (-4), is shared by the Moroccan Maha Haddioul, the sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarnand two of the big favorites for victory, the Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord and the Dutch player Anne Van Dam.

Of the rest of the Spanish, Elena Hualde signed 71 (-1), Carmen Alonso and Paz Marfá each made 73 (+1), Harang Lee went to 74 (+2), María Hernández to 75 (+3), Marta Martín to 80 (+8) and Patria Sanz to 81 (+9).

Good performance from Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher, in the group that shares the twenty-first position, with 71 strokes, after four birdies and three bogeys.