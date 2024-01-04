Paolo Guerrero He decided to celebrate his 40th birthday with his family in Peru, who prepared a tremendous party with an orchestra. At this event, the footballer was seen next to his girlfriend, Ana Paula Consortewho surprised with a dance to the rhythm of samba. It should be noted that, at that moment, the footballer had a tender gesture with the mother of his son, which has been applauded by social media users. In this note, he looks at how this curious moment was experienced.

How was Paolo Guerrero's tremendous party for his 40th birthday?

Through his Instagram account, Ana Paula Consorte She published several videos of her boyfriend's spectacular birthday party, Paolo Guerrero, which was celebrated on January 1. At this event, the popular 'Predator' enjoyed alongside his mother Mrs. 'Peta'his brother 'Coyote' Riverahis partner, his youngest son Paolo André and his other family members, who did not hesitate to hug him and take photos with him.

It should be noted that at this party they presented three salsa orchestras: Combination of Havana, JP, Chamaco and Los de la Caliente, which made the former Peruvian national team dance and even his mother Doña 'Peta', who performed 'the forbidden steps'.

On the other hand, among the famous people who attended this event is the footballer Sergio Penabut the great absentee was Jefferson Farfanwho could not attend his childhood friend's party because his mother 'Charo' Guadalupe's birthday was also being celebrated.

What was the tender gesture that Paolo Guerrero had with Ana Paula when he saw her dance samba?

Ana Paula Consorte surprised family members Paolo Guerrero when dancing samba on her boyfriend's birthday, who made a tender gesture when he saw his beloved. The soccer player accompanied the mother of his children with some steps to the rhythm of this Rio dance. Given this, social media users praised and applauded the athlete.

“Ana Paula, how beautiful and elegant. Paolo danced samba to make her feel comfortable. How beautiful!”, “He looks in love, good for him”, “How beautiful our captain is to make the mother of his children feel good”, were some comments of Internet users.