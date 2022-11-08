Political analyst of the program “Os Pingos nos Is” says it is impossible to continue on the station with the departure of Augusto Nunes

Former volleyball player and political analyst Ana Paula Henkel announced her departure from radio Young pan this Monday (7.Nov.2022). She participated in the program “Pings on the Is”presented by Victor Brown.

In video shared in her profile on social networks, Ana Paula said it is impossible to continue on the station with the departure of Augusto Nunes. The commentator was fired 1 day after the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election, but had been away since October 25th.

She is the 6th name to leave the station after Lula’s victory. In addition to Ana Paula, they left the Young pan: commentators Caio Coppolla, Guilherme Fiuza and Guga Noblat, reporter Maicon Mendes and presenter Carla Cecato.

“Today I officially asked for my definitive removal from the team of the program ”Os Pingos nos Is”. I record my thanks and affection to Jovem Pan, Tutinha, program friends and broadcasting colleagues”, published Ana Paula on her Twitter profile

Watch (1min23s):