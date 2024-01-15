Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte They are expecting their second child. As is known, the couple already has one and is waiting for the little brother; However, the contractions that the actress experiences would anticipate her delivery.

What happened to Ana Paula Consorte?

Ana Paula Consorte has two children and one to come, but as she revealed in an Instagram post, she never had contractions prior to giving birth; Therefore, she is surprised to have them with her third baby on the way.

Consorte uploaded a photo of her notorious belly and wrote: “One Monday at 3 am: 'Mistress, wake up, wake up, I'm contracting.' First time in my life that I have had contractions, my other births I didn't feel exactly anything. My face in the photo is suffering and, likewise, it was a lot of pain! Now we continue resting and watching this baby who is in a hurry to come into the world“.

When did Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte's romance begin?

It is not known exactly the date on which both decided to start a relationship. formal; However, during August 2022, 'Amor y fuego' surprised its audience by exposing images that demonstrated an evident closeness betweenAna Paula Consorteand Paolo Guerrero.

According to one of the reports presented in those days, the model attracted the attention of the press after she began to publish several photographs in a house that belonged to the national player. However, at that time, neither of them came out to confirm or deny the rumors of a possible romance between them.

