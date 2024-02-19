Ana Paula Consorte, recognized as the partner of the famous Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrero, has captured the attention of many in recent days. Born in Brazil, Ana Paula has maintained a low profile compared to other public figures. However, her relationship with the Peruvian national team has placed her at the center of media attention and public curiosity. Several of her followers want to know more about her and few know that she is studying a professional career.

Who is Ana Paula Consorte?

Ana Paula Consorte is a dancer from Brazil who was part of the cast of Fausto Na Band 2022. During numerous interviews given to various media outlets, the model highlighted her ability to speak in public. In 2012, she was crowned winner of the Miss Novo Hamburgo pageant and, currently, It has a community of fans on Instagram that almost reaches 300,000 followers.

In August 2022, she began a relationship with the famous Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrero and a few months later they confirmed that they would become parents of a child. This 2024, the couple announced to everyone's surprise the arrival of their second child together.

What career is Ana Paula Consorte studying and what does she do?

One of the most frequently asked questions among the couple's followers is about Ana Paula's academic career and what she is currently dedicated to. In this regard, few know that the Brazilian is studying law and by 2023 she was already in the final stage. In an interview for the program 'Magaly TV: la firma', the young woman said that she was carrying out her university studies in her native country.

“My goal is different. I am graduating from the Faculty of Law. This semester I will finish some online subjects and when I am in Brazil I will do my CBT,” he revealed to ATV in June of last year.

In addition to studying, Ana Paula Consorte is currently very active on social networks, mainly on the Instagram platform. In this space, she usually shares her daily life with her followers, in addition to collaborating with various brands as an influencer.

Could Ana Paula Consorte come to live in Peru?

Speculation about a possible move by Ana Paula Consorte to Peru has gained strength in recent days after the alleged arrival of soccer player Paolo Guerrero to the city of Trujillo to play for the César Vallejo club. Regarding this, the leader of the Liberteño club, Richard Acuña, has expressed his request that the 'Predator' comply with the contract that he previously signed.

In addition to that, on her Instagram account, Ana Paula published a story in which she was seen packing a suitcase, therefore, users believe that the model was already preparing her belongings to travel to national territory. It is important to note that so far she has not commented on these rumors.

Ana Paula Consorte published a new photo on her Instagram account with suitcases. Photo: Instagram

