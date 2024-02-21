Paolo Guerrero continues in the eye of controversy. After his attempt to resign from the César Vallejo University Club due to the insecurity that the citizens of Trujillo are currently experiencing, the popular 'Predator' attended Richard Acuña's house in the company of the mother of his last two children, Ana Paula Consorte. This conversation would have finally reached a consensus on both sides; However, the Brazilian would not be satisfied and made her discomfort known through her social networks.

What curious message did Ana Paula Consorte share?

Through his official Instagram profile, the model He published two photographs that gave more than one something to talk about. In his stories, he took a photo in which he used the filter of a clown. In addition, he left a question on the air for his followers. “Are there other people in this story who also feel this way? Or just the Brazilian woman here?” is read on said social network.

Ana Paula Consorte surprised with an unexpected message. Photo: Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

Not only that. Consorte also published another snapshot in which she appeared on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and she was also in charge of leaving a message that, presumably, would be addressed to her current partner, Paolo Guerrero. “Let it be light, let it be peaceful. Don't accept less than what you deserve”wrote.

Ana Paula Consorte would stay in Peru after the signing of Paolo Guerrero's contract. Photo: Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

Why did the arrival of Ana Paula Consorte to Lima generate controversy?

Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero have been in the news after their arrival in Lima: they captured attention not only for their joint appearance, but also for the message that Ana Paula shared on Instagram from a self-help book. The couple, who recently faced rumors about their relationship, are at a crucial moment, both personally and professionally.

For his part, Paolo faces important decisions regarding his football career, amid family safety concerns that have led him to resign from his current club. After various meetings with Richard Acuña, Paolo Guerrero decided to play the 2024 season for the Vallejiano team.

Ana Paula Consorte shared the book that she was reviewing minutes before arriving in Lima. Photo: Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

What professional career is Ana Paula Consorte studying?

Ana Paula Consorte, the couple Paolo Guerrero, studies a professional career in Law in Brazil. Currently, he is in the final stage of his university studies. In conversation with Magaly Medina, he pointed out that he is finishing his subjects online.

In addition to her academic career, Ana Paula is active on social networks, particularly on Instagram, where she shares her daily life and collaborates with various brands as an influencer.

