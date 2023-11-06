The model Ana Paula Consorte She caused surprise among her followers after announcing that she is pregnant with her second baby along with the national team, Paolo Guerrero. Consorte was in charge of making the news public via Instagram. On the platform, she received congratulatory greetings and good wishes from users. In this regard, several people doubted how long she was pregnant. Given this, the dancer decided to respond.

What did Ana Paula Consorte say about her second pregnancy?

In a question and answer dynamic through his official Instagram profile, Ana Paula He decided to answer the long-awaited question. She indicated that she is six months pregnant and pointed out that this pregnancy has indeed been planned, it was just that it was anticipated a little.

“Yes, we were already planning the next baby for the end of this year. In this case, it was only a little anticipated”, wrote. Let us remember that the couple’s first child, Paolo André, is 7 months old.

On Instagram, Ana Paula shared a photo with Paolo Guerrero in which she responded if her second pregnancy had been planned. Photo: Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

The model shows off her baby bump along with her son Paolo André. Photo: Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

What was the reaction of users after Ana Paula Consorte’s second pregnancy was announced?

In social networks, Ana Paula She showed off her advanced state of pregnancy. His followers, in addition to wishing her the best, were also concerned about her health given the proximity of both pregnancies. “It is a bit risky, but it is possible”, “You must have the care of specialist doctors”, “Many blessings to your new family”, were some of the comments read on Instagram.