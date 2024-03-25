Ana Paula Consorte attended the Alejandro Villanueva stadium to see Paolo Guerrero play in the friendly against Nicaragua, on Friday, March 22. Upon seeing her, the reporters did not hesitate to approach the Brazilian, who was encouraged to talk for the first time with the Peruvian press. In that sense, the model kindly agreed to answer the questions related to her if it was true that she did not want to live in Trujillo and if she married the 'Predator'. Next, what Ana Paula said.

Ana Paula Consorte didn't want to live in Trujillo?

This Sunday, March 24, the 'Teledeportes' program showed some exclusive statements that granted them Ana Paula Consorte during his stay in Lima to encourage Paolo Guerrero in the match against Nicaragua.

When the Brazilian attended the Bicolor rally, they asked her if it was true that she did not want to live in Trujillo. Let us remember that Ana Paula shared content on his social networks that indicated his annoyance with Paolo Guerrero He will move to Trujillo to train with the César Vallejo club. Likewise, images were shown of Consorte breaking down in tears in the middle of the celebration for the continuity of the 'Predator' at the UCV.

In this regard, the Brazilian commented the following: “No, people talk a lot and don't know things. He had no problem outside of the 'Doña Peta' situation due to the threats. “I am happy, the people there are very kind.”.

After their visit to the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, they were encouraged to ask Ana Paula if there are marriage plans with the 'Predator'. Guerrero's girlfriend only managed to laugh when asked.

Will Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero get married?

A few weeks ago, the Brazilian jewelry store LC Joias Unicas shared on its Instagram account a photo of some engagement rings that were made exclusively for Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero. On these rings, it is seen that the names of both were engraved, along with the infinity symbol and the phrase “I love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.”

Given this, the 'América hoy' program contacted a representative of that jewelry store, who confirmed that these rings were indeed for a wedding; However, he did not disclose when and where this event would be.

But this did not stop there, this television program hosted by Ethel Pozo spoke with a gemologist. The specialist indicated that the rings appear to be made of gold and that Ana Paula's would even have some diamonds. Furthermore, the approximate cost of each ring has a value of 6,900 euros, in Peruvian currency, 27,000 soles.

How old is Ana Paula Consorte and how many years has she been with Paolo Guerrero?

Ana Paula Consorte She celebrated her 30th birthday on July 30, 2022, so it is concluded that the 'Predator' girlfriend was born in 1992. As of today, she is 31 years old.

For his part, Paolo Guerrero was born on January 1, 1984 in Lima and has 40 years old. The age difference between the couple is 8 years.