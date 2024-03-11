Paolo Guerrero He has attracted the attention of the sports and entertainment press for his radical decision. On Sunday, March 10, the 'Predator' did not return to Trujillo, after the defeat of his club César Vallejo against Sport Boys, and took a flight to Brazil. This choice of the footballer would have been made to resolve misunderstandings with his girlfriend Ana Paula Consorte and, above all, seeing his last son, who is not in good health. After setting foot in Brazil, Paolo was seen with one of his children and Ana Paula did not hesitate to make a curious comment.

YOU CAN SEE: Paolo Guerrero confirms that his son with Ana Paula Consorte is in a delicate state of health: “Worried”

Why did Paolo Guerrero travel to Brazil and not return to Trujillo with the UCV?

César Vallejo suffered another defeat in League 1. The team led by Roberto Mosquera lost 2-0 against Sport Boys at the Miguel Grau Stadium and was committed to relegation: only 1 point separates them from the relegation zone. With the arrival of Paolo Guerrero to the team, a better performance was expected from the northern team, which qualified for the Copa Sudamericana against Sport Huancayo; However, they were unable to sustain or prolong the good moment.

The UCV player Paolo Guerrero He seemed sore at the end of the game against Sport Boys, last Sunday, March 10. After this event, it was announced that the 'Predator' was not going to return to Trujillo with his club and was going to stay in Lima to undergo some x-rays because he had a problem with his ankle.

However, at night he was seen at the Jorge Chávez airport waiting for his flight to Brazil. The sports media did not hesitate to approach the 'Predator', but he was reluctant to answer some questions.

It should be noted that Paolo would have decided to take a flight to Brazil to talk with his girlfriend Ana Paula Consorte so that she can be with him in Trujillo, Peru. Likewise, he did it to see his last son, named Giuseppe Paolo, who was not going through a good moment in his health.

A few days ago, the UCV player confirmed that one of his children is going through a problem: “He is in a bit of poor health and I am worried, I hope he gets better later, he is the smallest, I hope he is fine.”

YOU CAN SEE: Did Ana Paula Consorte reconcile with Paolo Guerrero? Journalist reveals when the model would return to Peru

What was the curious comment that Ana Paula Consorte made to Paolo Guerrero after seeing him with his son in Brazil?

Ana Paula Consorte He made a peculiar comment when he saw his partner Paolo Guerrero next to his son Paolo André in Brazil. “My son, my face, ha ha ha”, the model wrote in a photograph in which the soccer player appears eating with his child. Given this, his followers did not hesitate to react: “He has some of the features of his father, but he looks more like you.”

Ana Paula Consorte pointed out that her son is just like her. Photo: Instagram/Sempreguerrero9

What did Paolo Guerrero say about the possibility of Ana Paula Consorte and her children living in Peru?

Paolo Guerrero He dared to give brief statements to the press a few days ago and maintained that he is saddened by not having his partner Ana Paula Consorte and his children with him in Trujillo. “I'm waiting for my family too, I hope they come soon… I love them very much and I miss them very much,” said the 'Predator' about the possibility that his family lives in Peru.

#Ana #Paula #Consorte #curious #comment #Paolo #Guerrero #son #Brazil