The presence of Ana Paula Consorte In our country it captured the full attention of the entertainment press. The Brazilian arrived in Lima on March 14 with her eldest daughter and her two children, the result of her relationship with Paolo Guerrero. After a few days in the capital, he moved to Trujillo, where he has been seen in the last few hours. On social networks, what his new life is like in the city where Paolo trains with the César Vallejo club has been spread.

What is the first thing Ana Paula Consorte did in Trujillo?

The model Ana Paula Consorte It is already in Trujillo, La Libertad. The 'Instarándula' portal was in charge of disseminating images and photographs on networks of the first thing he did after stepping foot in that northern city. Likewise, she has been seen shopping in a popular shopping center with her son Paolo André.

Apparently, Consorte would be looking for a special object for her younger children, since she was seen visiting a store where they sell baby strollers.

It should be noted that the girlfriend of the 'Predator' was even approached in that shopping center by fans from Trujillo, who asked her for a special greeting to keep as a souvenir. Given this, the Brazilian has seemed happy and has agreed to let herself be recorded by her followers.

What difficulty does Ana Paula Consorte face with her children after arriving in Peru?

days after Ana Paula Consorte set foot on national soil, he was encouraged to share with his followers how he is feeling during his stay in our country.

Through her Instagram account, Paolo Guerrero's girlfriend expressed that she is facing a difficulty with her three children, which has surprised her followers. In this regard, the model stated that she now sleeps very little and she does not have a nanny who can help her with taking care of her children.

“Tonight I slept 3 hours. Do they say that I have a nana? Tired, what a dream,” Consorte wrote in a publication in which she sees her children asleep on her.

Ana Paula Consorte shared the problem she has after stepping on Lima soil.

Will Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero get married?

Recently, the Brazilian jewelry company LC Joias Unicas published on its social networks an image of some engagement rings that were created for Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero. These rings have a luxurious design and are engraved with both their names, along with the infinity symbol and the phrase “I love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.”

According to the program 'America Today', a representative of the jewelry store confirmed that the rings were indeed for a wedding, but did not provide details about the date or location of the event.

A gemologist consulted by the program indicated that the rings appear to be made of gold and that Ana Paula's would even have some diamonds, a common detail in wedding rings. The approximate cost of each ring has a value of around 6,900 euros, in Peruvian currency, 27,000 soles.