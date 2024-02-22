Ana Paula Consorte He surprised more than one with his unexpected arrival in Peru. As is known, the Brazilian model gave birth, a month ago, to her son, the result of her relationship with the popular 'Predator'. Her consort arrived in Lima to accompany Paolo Guerrero in his meetings agreed with Richard Acuña at his home, after the attempt to resign from his contract due to insecurity issues in the city of Trujillo. Now, Ana Paula announced her return to her native country, where her two children with the soccer player are.

The news came through Instagram, in which Consorte shared her decision, accompanied by an emotional note about the time spent in Peru and her anticipated return to Brazil. This announcement not only highlights her continued support for Guerrero, but also highlights the importance of family and personal decisions in the context of the soccer player's international career.

What was Ana Paula Consorte's message about her return to Brazil?

Ana Paula He used his platform on Instagram to express his nostalgia and the expectation of being reunited with his children in Brazil. The post, adorned with family images and a message of love, reflected her deep connection to her roots and the dilemma of balancing Guerrero's career and the family unit.

“I woke up missing my little people a lot. Mom is coming”reads a photo that he uploaded to his stories on the aforementioned social network.

Ana Paula Consorte shared the photo of her three children. Photo: Instagram / Ana Paula Consorte

What happened between Paolo Guerrero and Richard Acuña?

The arrival of Paolo Guerrero to Club Universidad César Vallejo, owned by Richard Acuña, marks a crucial stage in the forward's career. This move has been seen as a strategic step for Guerrero, as he seeks to revitalize his career in Peruvian football.

The relationship between Guerrero and Acuña, based on mutual respect and shared ambitions, has been fundamental to this transfer, promising a significant impact on both the club and League 1.

Paolo Guerrero traveled to Trujillo to join the UCV club's training sessions. Photo: UCV

Will Ana Paula Consorte return to Peru?

While the professional future of Paolo Guerrero in Peru looks promising, the question about whether Ana Paula Consorte will return to Peru with her children remains open. Her decision to return to Brazil may be temporary, depending on how the next few months play out, both for Guerrero on the field and for her and her family on a personal level.