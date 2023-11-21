Ana Paula Consorte arrived at National Stadium to witness the long-awaited meeting between Peru and Venezuela. The Brazilian model was also in the stands with the mother of Paolo Guerrero, the famous Mrs. Peta, and other friends and family. Although she wanted to be reserved in front of the cameras, the ‘Predator’ couple did not hesitate to send a peculiar message to the father of her last child a few minutes before the start of the match.

After the América Televisión reporter spoke with Mrs. Peta, all attention focused on Ana Paula, who seemed a little nervous and admitted to having “a lot of nerves” before the duel against Vinotinto. “The whole family has come (to watch the match)… I don’t want to say anything to Paolo, not today… let him just score, I hope so. Above, Peru“said the influencer.

