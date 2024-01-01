Ana Ofelia Murguía, the renowned Mexican actress, known worldwide for her role as Mama Coco in the Pixar film, 'Coco', died at the age of 90. Her career spanned more than 6 decades, deeply marking the artistic scene of Mexico and the world. With a career that included memorable performances in film and television, Murguía left an indelible mark on the history of acting.

With a unique presence and an unmistakable voice, Ana Ofelia Murguía captured hearts in her iconic role as Mamá Coco, symbolizing the richness of Mexican culture and the importance of family. Her passing represents a great loss to the world of entertainment, but her legacy will endure through generations.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Coco' full movie in Latin Spanish: WATCH the Pixar feature film for FREE and ONLINE

Who was Ana Ofelia Murguía?

Ana Ofelia Murguia was a Mexican actress whose career spanned more than 65 years. Born in Mexico City, the renowned artist stood out in film and television, being especially known for her role as Mama Coco in the film 'Coco'.

YOU CAN SEE: Unpublished scene from the movie Coco revealed [VIDEO]

What did Ana Ofelia Murguía die of?

The exact cause of his death has not been specified. Ana Ofelia Murguía died at the age of 90 and although health problems were mentioned in recent years, the details were not made public.

At what age did Ana Ofelia Murguía die?

Ana Ofelia Murguía died at the age of 90 and left behind an impressive artistic legacy and a career full of recognition.

How did Ana Ofelia Murguía interpret the character of Mamá Coco?

Murguía voiced the character of Mamá Coco in the Pixar film, a role that resonated deeply with audiences around the world. Her performance captured the essence of Mexican culture and family spirit.

What was Ana Ofelia Murguía's last speech?

In her last public speech, actress Ana Ofelia Murguía expressed her gratitude for her life and career, emphasizing her love for acting and the joy that following that path brought her.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Mamá Coco', the woman who inspired the grandmother in the Pixar film, dies at 109

In what other films has Ana Ofelia Murguía participated?

In addition to the animated film 'Coco', Ana Ofelia Murguía had roles in films such as 'Dune' (1984) and 'Bandidas' (2006), and in television productions such as 'Lo que callamos las mujeres'.

#Ana #Ofelia #Murguía #legendary #Mexican #actress #gave #life #Mamá #Coco #died #years