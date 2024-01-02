2023 came to an end, but not before claiming the life of another great actress. Recently, it was revealed that Ana Ofelia Murguía, Mexican actress recognized for playing Mama Coco in the acclaimed Disney and Pixar film, He died on December 31, 2023, at 90 years of age.

This information was released through the official account of the Film Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who mourned the death of the film and theater actress. For its part, the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature shared the following message:

“With deep sadness we regret the sensitive death of the leading actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, vital for the performing arts of Mexico. We send condolences and hug his family and friends with love.”

With deep sadness we regret the sensitive death of the leading actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx of the #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico. We send condolences and hug with… pic.twitter.com/BnEkpxG4k2 — National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (@bellasartesinba) December 31, 2023

Ana Ofelia Murguía was born in Mexico City in 1933. After beginning her career in the artistic world, she won multiple awards, including an Ariel de Oro award for lifetime achievement in 2011 at a ceremony that recognized the best of the Mexican film industry. She shared the special award, for her career of more than 40 years in theater, film and television, with the director and writer Jorge Fons. She also won the Ariel Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1979, 1986 and 1996.

However, It is very likely that Murguía's most recognized role worldwide is in Coconut. In the 2017 film, the actress gave life to Mama Coco, where she was the center of attention in the Remember Me scene, one of the most emotional moments of the entire Pixar film.

Just last April, Ana Ofelia Murguía received the Bergman Medal, a recognition granted by the UNAM. Without a doubt, Mexico has lost one of its most important actresses. On related topics, this would be Hayao Miyazaki's next film. Likewise, this is the first look at the third season of What If…?

May she rest in peace, Ana Ofelia Murguía.

Editor's Note:

Without a doubt, one of the most important actresses in Mexico. Her participation in films like Life imprisonment from 1979 and The light motifs from 1986 is extremely interesting, and it is a real shame that more people are not aware of his legacy in national cinema.

Via: Film Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico