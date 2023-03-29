It’s barely March and Ana Obregón has starred in one of the stories that will surely be among the news of the year. The 68-year-old actress, presenter and producer has become the mother of a surrogate girl. The baby is the second child of the biologist, after Álex Lequio, who was born from the relationship with Alessandro Lequio and died in May 2020, at the age of 27, due to cancer. The magazine Hello!, whatue is published every Wednesday, advanced its cover at the end of Tuesday, in advance of the news. In the photograph that illustrates the first page of the publication, Ana Obregón is seen leaving through the door of the medical center, located in Miami, Florida, with her little girl in her arms.

As the header explains in the report that accompanies the photograph, the artist went to the American city to pick up the girl a few days ago and spent four days alone waiting for the birth. The 18th was her 68th birthday. On the 20th the girl was born, and then the presenter could be seen entering the center. On the 22nd she left with the little girl in her arms, whose name is still unknown.

The magazine assures that the actress left the medical center, the Memorial Regional Hospital in Miami, one of the largest in Florida, in a wheelchair, since the protocol requires it, and that she was accompanied by a nurse to her car. , in which he left with the girl. Hello! explain what Obregón has rented an apartment with sea views to spend the first days there with the newborn, and when he finishes all the legal procedures he will return to Spain. Only her sisters, Celia —who later recounted that they are all “in shock”— and Amalia, and her ex-partner and father of her son, Alessandro Lequio, knew about this decision. Lequio has explained on Wednesday in Ana Rosa’s program, where he collaborates, who actually knew about this decision, but who prefers to remain silent: “With all the personal affection and the utmost professional respect, I hope you understand that I am not going to say anything about this issue, neither now nor ever.” EL PAÍS has contacted him and has also declined to comment on it.

The last five years have been the most difficult in the life of Ana Obregón. At the beginning of 2018, her son was diagnosed with cancer, which the family tried to cure in Spain and the United States, and from which he finally died, in May 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, which made her grieve practically alone. A year after her, her mother, Ana María Obregón Navarro, died at the age of 95. Finally, last September she was also left without her father, the businessman Antonio García Fernández, who died at the age of 96.

During these three hard years, Obregón has taken refuge in work. She returned to television presenting the Campanadas de Televisión Española, something she has done in 2020 and 2022 (in 2021 she couldn’t because she was sick with covid). In addition, she has participated in other programs, such as mask singer, and has begun to prepare a series about his life. Just a few weeks ago she announced that she would launch a book that his son couldn’t finish writing, and in early February she launched a foundation named after her eldest son whose goal is to fund cancer research.

The United States, where fertility laws depend on the States, is the country that has been carrying out surrogate processes for the longest years (an illegal practice in Spain), which can cost between 110,000 and 185,000 euros. The first ones were carried out in the eighties of the last century. Most of the celebrities who have opted for this practice to be parents (from Kim and Khloé Kardashian to Miguel Bosé, the marriage formed by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas or the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo) have come to this country, not because it is the destination safer, but also because it has the most permissive and solid legislation, as is the case of California (which has become one of the busiest states for this type of process). In Miami, for example, there are up to six agencies, according to the specialized website surrogate.com, who help both those who come to them in search of a baby and potential pregnant women in the process; In addition, both parties must have their own lawyers from start to finish.

The US and Canada are some of the countries that issue a court ruling, which is later recognized by the Spanish authorities in order to register the newborn. The State of Florida considers the process completely legal. The recognition of filiation in Spain is not automatic, but once initiated, a judicial procedure is carried out by which a sentence is issued that will declare the filiation of the parents. In 2010 the Spanish Government approved an instruction that allows the registration of these babies based on the “best interest” of the minor.

Unlike Canada, the United States, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia or the United Kingdom, the process and execution of a surrogate in Spain is illegal. So it stipulates the 2006 law on assisted reproductive techniques. According to this regulation, in Spain it is totally prohibited to carry out the process of surrogacy or surrogacy, since the legal affiliation of the minor is directly linked to the birth and not by genetic link. The Spanish Government does recognize children born by surrogacy by virtue of an instruction from the General Directorate of Registries and Notaries, approved in 2010, which is a legal option but only valid for some cases: those in which there is a judicial decision information on the affiliation in the country where the process is carried out. It occurs in the United States and part of Canada.

In Florida, pregnant mothers have to meet a series of requirements. They must pass a physical and mental health check that determines that they are prepared for the process; In addition, they should not consume alcohol or drugs. They must have permanent residence in the US and cannot receive any type of government financial aid. The age of the pregnant woman must be between 21 and 40 years old, and she must have given birth “at least once without complications”, as collect Florida state lawsand cannot have had more than three cesarean sections or five vaginal deliveries.

In Spain, the adoption laws allow a child to be adopted when they are between the ages of 25 and a maximum of 45. In addition, the age difference between parents and children must be greater than 16 years up to a maximum of 40. Therefore, it would have been impossible for Obregón to adopt in Spain at 68 years old.

The day after the news broke, the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, assured that this is a “form of violence against women.” Also in the corridors of the Congress of Deputies, the head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero, has censured it and described it as “exploitation of the woman’s body.” The PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, has avoided taking a position when asked about it. “It is a complex aspect that deserves deep and serene debates, since it affects many moral, ethical, religious issues, with many opinions on the part of Spanish society”, in addition to involving children, “who have rights that must be guaranteed,” he declared. Shortly after Gamarra, sources in the leadership of the PP have said that the party is willing to open a “calm and serious” debate to regulate surrogates in Spain, provided that there is no financial compensation in any case.