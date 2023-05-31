Ana Obregón is already in Spain with her granddaughter. The presenter arrived early this Wednesday morning from Miami at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. There the first images of the also biologist with her little girl in her arms have been taken. Still smiling, Obregón, dressed in a summery dress with a blue and white floral print, Chanel-signed sneakers and huge sunglasses, had Ana Sandra wrapped in a white blanket.

Much has been speculated about the return of Ana Obregón to Spain with her biological granddaughter. Everything pointed to the fact that the artist would set foot on Spanish soil with her baby in June, since the rental contract for the apartment in which she has been living in Miami ended on the 16th, although she also had to have the documentation in order and everything legally tied to be able to return to the little girl Ana Sandra has to be recorded as her daughter for all purposes, even though she is her granddaughter as she was conceived by surrogacy with the preserved semen of her son Aless Lequio, who died of cancer three years ago .

Obregón may have accelerated his arrival due to his work commitments. The actress is immersed in the promotion of the book of her son Aless, ‘The boy with the shrews’, which includes a couple of chapters written by the young man himself after learning that he had cancer. In fact, on June 11, she will be signing copies of the book at the Madrid Book Fair, which is a huge sales success and whose benefits go to cancer research through the Aless Lequio Foundation.

In addition, Obregón has television contracts with which he must comply. One of them is with the program ‘My house is yours’, hosted by her friend Bertin Osborne, where she will give her first televised interview after becoming a grandmother. It will be on Telecinco, a Mediaset channel, where this year she will present the Chimes.

The next visit will be to Pablo Motos in ‘El Hormiguero’, a program on Antena 3, the same channel that broadcasts ‘Mask Singer’, an entertainment program in which Ana Obregón participates, since it was recorded before her departure to Miami.