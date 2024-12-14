two years ago, Ana Obregon She was going through what for her were the “most difficult” Christmases of her life and she dared to imagine, without being able to avoid comparing them with that occasion, what the future same dates would be like. «Next Christmas I don’t know what it will be like, but as dark and as painful as this year’s it is impossible. When you hit rock bottom you have to go up,” Ana acknowledged in an interview with ‘Hola!’ magazine. before the end of 2022. “The truth is that I think life has punished me hard, because losing your father, your mother and your son in two years is not easy,” she seemed devastated at one point in the one who had no reason to smile.

But Ana Obregón rang the bell that New Year’s Eve, keeping a dream: little Anita would be born in March 2023 and would fill her life and that of the rest of the family with light. Ana Sandra It became the actress’s priority, she devoted all her time to it and for her granddaughter she was able to return the Christmas spirit to a home that had not experienced it again since its happiness faded. «I have thrown the house out the window. I’ve gone crazy, the hedge at the entrance is full of lights. Now everything is different, joy has returned to this house. I hadn’t celebrated Christmas for three years, not even a sparkle came in here. And look this year,” he mentioned last Christmas to ‘Hello!’ when “he returned to celebrate life with the daughter of aless».

The actress and now a television collaborator on the program ‘And now Sonsoles’ has not missed the opportunity to speak out about the Christmas holidays of 2024. Last Thursday, the Hotel Wellington in Madrid hosted the press conference for the charity event that will take place on December 28 and in which Ana has a crucial role. The public relations Richy Castellanos has chosen Ana to take the kick-off of the 32nd edition of the famous soccer match because on this occasion the match is held to help the Aless Lequio Foundation. And on the occasion of the presentation of the special event, Obregón told ABC how he is going to experience Christmas, the second he will spend with Ana Sandra.

«Now that Anita is a year and a half old I am living Christmas again. Mine ceased to exist four years ago. It was hard because my son left and then in a year my parents left. Now my house is all lit up, the Christmas tree is full, the whole house is full of lights, Santa Claus and Father Christmas everywhere. It is the magic of Christmas with the sadness of not having my son, bittersweet,” he acknowledged. The one who was a presenter of the Chimes for many years, has also told what her plans are for the end of the year now that she is not experiencing it from Puerta del Sol. «On the 31st I will be with my daughter, I want to be with her. Now no one moves me from home. I remember when I was ringing the bells that Aless was little and I fooled him when he was three or four years old. I gave him the grapes at eight at night and ran to the Puerta del Sol. I’ve had enough of the bells,” he recalled.









On the same December 28, when Ana will kick the ball for the first time in the soccer game, she will experience a very significant personal moment. As she revealed, the actress will reunite with her ex-partner Alessandro Lequio at the sports event when things between them seem to be better than ever. With a live call to the person she nicknames ‘Dado’, Ana wanted to make it clear that there has never been a bad relationship between them. «He is the father of my son and he has given me the best of my life, the love of my life. “I can never be wrong with him, I have never been wrong with him,” he has settled the speculations about the confrontation that they seemed to profess at times. “Alessandro and I are a good team, and we will always do anything for our son,” he acknowledges before reappearing in public together for the charitable cause.

Without yet revealing whether or not Lequio acts as Ana Sandra’s grandfather, the actress is facing the end of the year in which she has had almost no opportunity to dedicate herself to herself. «I don’t have time for anything, with Anita and the Foundation I am dedicated 24 hours a day. Dedicating your time to others is so comforting that I don’t do it because it’s good, I do it out of selfishness, because I feel good,” he said. Even so, and when she already assures that “in love I don’t have the body for jokes” because she cares about being with Anita, Ana Obregón makes a positive assessment of 2024. “I am reliving. I have returned to live with Anita. At the Foundation level I am happy. The balance is good,” he confessed to the press, who has not yet decided whether or not to publish his long-awaited Christmas greeting to all Spaniards in which he poses with his granddaughter as he did last Christmas.

With her sights also set on 2025, Ana asks for “health for my daughter and health for me to take care of her” in the new year, as she is clear that she is not going to accept “big things at work for a long time because I want to be with my daughter. “I am a millionaire in collecting moments, first with Aless and now with Anita, and when I am not there that is what I am going to take with me.” At the moment she hopes that in the future, when the little girl grows up, she will also want to get involved in her father’s Foundation. «I’m sure that because of the way he is, he will do it. There is no greater pride for a daughter than presiding over her father’s foundation,” he concluded.