Replacement by André Fufuca took place to allocate the PP in the government; was not mentioned in a ministerial reform announcement

The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, who will step down for the entry of Andre Fufuca (PP-MA), as announced this Wednesday (September 6, 2023), said in a note that it saw the exchange with “sadness and dismay”. She still regretted that campaign promises for the area had little time to be implemented.

“This administration sees with sadness and dismay the temporary interruption of an inclusive, democratic and egalitarian public sport policy in the federal government, but understands that this path has only just begun to be trodden”wrote the ministry.

The note describes how the meeting in which the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) warned the minister that she would no longer remain in office. Moser was received by Lula on the 3rd (5.set), when she must have been informed of the exchange. The now ex-minister met the president again this Thursday (September 6) at the Alvorada Palace.

Fufuca had been quoted to assume a ministry – until then it was not known precisely which one – since the beginning of July. At the time, 3 folders were in the sights of Centrão, in addition to the command of Caixa Econômica Federal.

“I received the decision from President Lula, whom I thank for his trust, that I will leave the Ministry of Sport. We had little time to change the reality of Sport in Brazil, but I know that we delivered a lot, built a lot and took President Lula’s policy to those we came into contact with from north to south of this country”said the former athlete.

Moser was not mentioned in the official note from the Planalto Palace that informed the ministerial exchanges of this 4th, nor did Lula publish a photo or message of reparation to her.

Here is the full statement released by the Ministry of Sport:

“The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, met this afternoon (06/09) with President Lula, at the Alvorada Palace, and was informed of the government’s decision on an imminent change in command of the Ministry of Sports.

“During the conversation, Ana Moser regretted that the campaign promises, of a sport for the entire nation, had had so little time to develop in the resumption of the Ministry of Sport’s management focused on the implementation of a policy that put into effect the right social to sports practice. The Minister presented to the President the actions already implemented, as well as the expected deliveries.

“This administration sees with sadness and consternation the temporary interruption of an inclusive, democratic and egalitarian public sport policy in the federal government, but understands that this path has only just begun to be trodden.

“The minister and the team from the Ministry of Sport will continue working and contributing to public sports policy in Brazil, keeping the dream of everyone who believed in the work of this group.

‘I received the decision from President Lula, whom I thank for his confidence, that I will leave the direction of the Ministry of Sport. We had little time to change the reality of Sport in Brazil, but I know that we delivered a lot, built a lot and took President Lula’s policy to those we came into contact with from north to south of this country. I will continue to fight and contribute to a public sports policy that is for everyone. I thank those who had me on this short and arduous path’, Ana Moser.”

MINISTERIAL REFORM

Lula announced the entry of the PP and the Republicans into his government through a note released at 7:20 pm this Wednesday (September 6). As expected, the deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) will assume the Ministry of Sports and deputy Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE), the Ministry of Ports and Airports.

The note, released by Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency), also announced the migration of Márcio França (PSB), which leaves Ports and Airports and takes over the newly created Ministry of Micro and Small Companies. The new ministry will be created based on the existing structure of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, under the command of the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

The appointment and inauguration of the ministers should take place next week, after Lula returns from his trip to India to participate in the G20 summit. The president departs on Thursday (7.Sep.2023) and returns on 11 September. Thus, Lula now has 38 ministries (there were 37 at the beginning of the government) and loses one of the women in his government. He is thus left with 9 ministers and 29 ministers.

The announcement makes official the entry of 2 parties of the triad that form the core of Centrão. In addition to the PP and Republicans, the group also has the PL, the current party of former President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula’s main opponent. The 3 parties supported the previous government in Congress, but, since the beginning of his 3rd term, Lula has tried to attract the parties to his support base.

Negotiations with PP and Republicans lasted 2 months and started with other ministries in negotiation. Initially, Lula had offered the Ministry of Social Development to the PP, in conversations with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The current officeholder, Wellington Dias (PT), resisted leaving the post and managed to enlist the support of the PT. He also had the help of the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, to remain in government.