After the presentation of the candidates for queens of the International Carnival of Mazatlán 2023, in which 11 young people are in search of being chosen to win the crown of the maximum party of the porteños, Ana Mendívil, one of the candidates, shared the Excited to be now a contestant.

childhood dream

The young woman, who is a law student, said that her family from the age of 17 he encouraged her to do the castingbut she was not convinced and always said ‘for next year, yes’, however, this year she finally made up her mind, so now she does feel sure of what she can achieve.

I was the last candidate to register. One day I woke up and said: ‘I’m going to enroll, it was good’ and now here I am, overcoming my fears”, shared the applicant with great enthusiasm, who revealed that in some way she has always been surrounded by that environment, since one of her aunts prepares the contestants.

wants to leave a mark

Each queen always seeks to be remembered for the actions carried out and Ana Mendívil expressed that if she were to win the crown, she wants people to remember her for the essence that has always accompanied herbut the most important, wants to be an inspiring sovereign, so that the new generations love and love the maximum party of the Mazatlecos so much. Another of the topics that she would work on is inspiring people to go in search of their dreams.

To be one of the favourites, she is aware that she has to prepare as much as possible, which is why she take catwalk classes, public speaking, nutrition, exercise and above all, it is originalso as not to fall into stress.

Future plans

The young woman is clear about what she has to do and one of these actions is focus on your professional careerhowever, also Would you like to venture into show business?for instance, in modeling or musicBecause it’s something you’re passionate about. He studied singing at the Ángela Peralta theater, where she participated in a play.