Ana Mena and Óscar Casas have become the talk of the world of the heart. The singer and the actor were caught kissing in the middle of the street and days later Mario Casas’ little brother went to see the artist at her concert at the Wizink Center.

All this indicates that there is a relationship between them, but no one has confirmed anything about it. However, Ana Mena spoke a few months ago about Óscar Casas. Some statements that were overlooked at the time, but that would now make sense.

The woman from Malaga dedicated some nice words to your coworker in The Revoltwhen she went to the Broncano program to promote idols, film that will be released in 2025 and on which both have worked hand in hand.

“He’s a crack. That guy is happy. I always tell him that, If I had to give it a qualifier, it is happy. I hope I have that spirit every day,” Ana Mena alleged about Óscar Casas.

This tender message went unnoticed on October 6, when the artist visited the La 1 space. But, after the latest events that relate them were made known, everything indicates that there would be between them something more than a friendship.