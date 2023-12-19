Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 1:39 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Malaga artist Ana Menos is the first confirmed face of those who will perform at 'Brilla Torrevieja'. Last Wednesday, December 6, during the traditional paella contest of the city's Patron Saint Festivities, Daniela Morales, presenter of the festival, announced the singer for the fourth edition of the festival that will be held, as usual, during the summer months of next year. Tickets for the concert, which will take place on August 10 in Antonio Soria Park, are now available on the festival website.

After closing its third edition welcoming more than 31,000 people from 28 countries and 47 provinces, the Brilla Torrevieja festival, sponsored by the Torrevieja city council with the support of Grupo Zaragoza 2012, Irel Studio, Vegafibra, Rives&Lozano, Chapapria Abogados, Cañizos Faura and Agamed is already warming up to “shine” again in its fourth edition. Such prominent artists as Black Eyed Peas, Luis Fonsi, Lola Índigo, Melendi, Abraham Mateo and Sebastián Yatra have already passed through the stage of the salt city, joined by Ana Mena as the first confirmed for Brilla Torrevieja in 2024.

The Andalusian singer, known for popular songs such as 'Las 12', 'Música Ligera', 'Madrid City' or ' Quiero dicete', will perform in 2024 with her Bellodrama Tour, thus inaugurating the line-up of artists with whom she will share the stage in the fourth edition, and which will be announced over the coming months along with the rest of the news and surprises that Brilla Torrevieja is already preparing.

With a format that fuses music and culture aimed at all audiences of different styles, 'Brilla Torrevieja' continues to bet on a heterogeneous festival that makes it a diverse and accessible milestone for anyone of any age, encompassing all the demand for family, cultural and musical leisure, both in the city of Torrevieja and the province and surrounding areas.