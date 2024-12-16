Ana Mena (27 years old) and Óscar Casas (26 years old), two names that usually shine separately in their respective fields, have become the center of media attention when they were captured in a passionate moment in the streets of Usera, Madrid.

The paparazzi Sergio Garrido has been the one has exclusively revealed The images that confirm what was already a rumor: chemistry between both artists in their recent film project ‘Idols’ has transcended the screen.

Love in the street and the magic of ‘Idols’

The meeting was immortalized by Garrido, who assures that everything happened in a fleeting momentbut full of intensity. «He grabs her by the head and kisses her hard. “It was a kiss of absolute passion, one of those that happens when there is already trust and feeling,” the photographer revealed in the Telecinco program ‘Fiesta’. The images show the interpreter of ‘Carita Triste’ surrendered to the romantic gesture of the protagonist of ‘The Great Jump’. According to Garrido, the photographs “could be the cover of any magazine this week.”

The spark between the two seems to have arisen during the filming of ‘Idols’, directed by the British Matt Whitecross. In this film, which combines adrenaline and intense emotions, Ana plays Luna, a tattoo artist who crosses paths with Edu, a young motorcycle racer played by Óscar. Now, the love story that its characters lived seems to have given a jump to real lifesurprising both his followers and the media.









Paparazzi Sergio Garrido reveals in ‘Fiesta’ the kiss between Óscar Casas and Ana Mena. Both have filmed ‘Idol’, a film that will be released soon pic.twitter.com/6ylqCQL5SP — Alba Medina (@Srtacotilleo) December 15, 2024

Mario Casas’s reaction

Mario Casas (38 years old), actor and Óscar’s older brother, could not avoid being approached about this romance. During his time on the red carpet at the Forqué Awards, a ‘Fiesta’ reporter showed him images of his younger brother with Ana. “They’ve been caught!”he responded between laughs, trying to dodge the questions with humor. Mario, who has always been protector with his familyHe added: “You are asking me too many things about my brothers, I have no idea.”

However, the actor could not hide his surprise when he saw the connection between his brother and the Malaga singer. This fun moment was celebrated on the set of ‘Fiesta’, where Emma García highlighted Mario’s closeness and naturalness when faced with the news.

A promising relationship

Ana Mena, who is in full professional success thanks to her ‘Bellodrama’ tour, has also been consulted about her experience working with Óscar Casas. During a recent red carpet, did not spare in praise: “He is a very good companion, very fun and with very beautiful energy.” Although he has not made any statements about the images captured, his followers wonder if the actor will be present at his final concert at the WiZink Center in Madrid on December 22.

For his part, Óscar continues to achieve success in his career, having surprised with his performance as Gervasio Deferr in ‘The Big Jump’. Despite being reserved with his private life, this unexpected relationship has unleashed a wave of positive comments, highlighting the connection the two share.

The beginning of an unforgettable story?

With these revelations, Ana Mena and Óscar Casas have established themselves as the surprise couple of the moment. Their romance, born between cameras and scripts, has crossed the barriers of cinema to become a reality that keeps them in the spotlight. media focus. While both focus on their professional projects, their followers are eagerly awaiting more gestures of complicity that confirm that this romance has much more to tell.

The exclusive images of ‘Fiesta’ not only immortalize their passion, but could mark the beginning of a new stage in the lives of two of the most promising artists on the national scene. Will this just be the beginning of a relationship that will make history?