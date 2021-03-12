The PSOE won the regional elections in Murcia on May 26, 2019 for the first time since 1991, but the then leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, marked his way to the PP. The six deputies of Ciudadanos, puzzled by the decision, forged a coalition with the popular that needed support from outside of Vox. Two years later everything has been blown up with the announcement of a motion of censure registered by the PSOE and Ciudadanos.

Ana Martínez Vidal (Valencia, 42 years old), until now Minister of Business and spokesperson for the regional government, will be the next president to replace the popular Fernando López Miras. If nothing goes wrong.

Ask. Was it a mistake to agree with the PP and not with the PSOE in the summer of 2019?

Answer. It was a decision of the party’s national leadership. We began the journey with the desire to work and enthusiasm, but we have verified that the PP is incapable of governing in coalition. The reality with which we have collided is that the Popular Party only knows how to govern with an absolute majority. In Cs we have tried by all means and we have only found obstacles, excuses and obstacles. It is impossible to continue like this. The citizens of the Region of Murcia deserve a government without corruption after 26 years of the PP in power.

P. Would you have preferred to save these years for Murcia?

R. I do not want to look back, I think about what is to come. This has to make the PP reflect, to realize that this is not their farm. They wanted us to be accomplices, and not government partners, in their ways and their corruption.

P. Have you ever been comfortable in the coalition with the PP and with the support of Vox?

R. Many obstacles to our management have arisen, there have been committed projects that were not finally carried out due to the obstacles of the PP. The last straw has been get vaccinated, the irregular vaccination process.

P. Is there much to come to light on this topic?

R. It seems incredible that as government partners we do not know the scope. We have requested the list and the vaccination protocol carried out by the Ministry of Health and as of today we do not have it. We are talking about hundreds of vaccinated people who have skipped the queue.

P. Will the next government investigate this case?

R. Of course. We hope to get all the documentation and make it public.

P. If the PSOE had not given them the presidency, would they have broken the coalition with the PP?

R. When we got in touch with the PSOE there was no talk of positions or ministries. I would like to remind you that we are already governing in the Region of Murcia, we are not in the opposition. This is not due to any maneuvering for any personal purpose. It is totally independent of the agreement that has finally been reached by the national leaderships of both parties.

P. Do you think that citizens understand that Cs has the presidency with six deputies compared to the 17 of the PSOE?

R. We are aware that the PSOE won the elections, but both parties are equally necessary for this coalition government. This decision has been taken, which we consider to be the most appropriate and the best for the interests of Murcia.

P. Who pushed the most for the deal?

R. It was obvious to both of them that a change was necessary. In no case could we allow ourselves to be a national media focus for corruption cases. There are many types of corruption, but this case has been scandalous, we are talking about hundreds of employees who have been vaccinated, some who were teleworking and were not health personnel.

P. Is there already a programmatic agreement closed with the PSOE?

R. There is still much to be defined, but there are issues that have been discussed: freedom when choosing the school, preserving concerted education or not raising taxes. We have made it a condition that the inheritance tax is not recovered and the PSOE agrees.

P. Isn’t it strange to you that López Miras has dismissed you and the Transparency counselor, but not two other Citizens counselors?

R. I attribute it to our organic responsibilities in the party, mine as regional coordinator of Cs and that of the former councilor for Transparency. He has acted out of anger.

P. Could the PP be looking to save the motion of censure?

R. We gave confidence to López Miras and to a political project and he has broken that trust. The truth and truth is that all the deputies of our parliamentary group have signed this motion of censure.

P. Are Ciudadanos voters going to understand this new strategic turn?

R. What voters understand in Murcia is that there is widespread outrage. I know that in other communities the coalitions with the PP are working well, as in the Madrid City Council or in Andalusia. Here we have made this decision because the situation was totally unsustainable: we are talking about irregular contracts in the Murcia City Council, a criminal complaint filed by the regional PP against the spokesman for the municipal group of Citizens in the Murcia City Council. It is a very localized situation in the region.

P. Do you think Albert Rivera was wrong about not the PSOE?

R. Perhaps he was wrong in the strategy when it came to making visible that Sánchez’s intention was not to agree with Cs, but I think he did a magnificent job as party president. The decisions of the past were what they were, now we have to look to the future.

P. There have been complaints among members of Cs for not knowing the motion in Murcia. Do you understand them?

R. It was a very delicate situation, which required the utmost confidentiality and dealt with the people from the national leadership with whom it was due. I understand your concerns, but it is a decision that affected us directly in Murcia. My colleagues from the Murcia City Council have been suffering continuous harassment from the PP for months. It is a decision that has been made within the permanent committee, which is where it was supposed to speak.