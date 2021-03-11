The until now spokesperson, whom Ballesta left out of the lists after being mayor in Murcia, ends 26 years of government by her former colleagues ALEX DAVID GOMEZ Thursday, March 11, 2021, 07:49



It was the spring of 2015 when the PP presented its candidacies to the Murcia City Council and the Regional Assembly for the municipal and regional elections of that year. In neither of the two lists did the name of Ana Martínez Vidal appear, who had been a popular councilor in the city council of the capital.

He neither asked for explanations nor