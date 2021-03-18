Ana Martínez Vidal’s stumbled career towards the San Esteban palace was definitively cut short at lunchtime, when Juan José Liarte and his free deputies from Vox ruled out voting in favor of his motion of no confidence with the PSOE, something already in itself complicated.

She did seem to harbor hope when she went up to the Assembly’s speaker’s rostrum to present her government program as a candidate for the Presidency of the Community. He is betrayed by the “yes, yes, you’ll see how this ends” that he said in the face of “the turncoats” Isabel Franco and Valle Miguélez, two of the three people who have prevented his purpose. She still did not give up despite Liarte’s announcement, because until eight o’clock in the afternoon not a single word was commented on by Ciudadanos about the ‘no’ of those expelled from the Santiago Abascal party. The vote on the motion of censure is upheld.

Forty minutes



Ana Martínez Vidal was facing her first major parliamentary exam. It was his turn to present his project for the Region after listening to the entire bitter political debate from the seat where Valle Miguélez sat, along with Juan José Molina.

He had no time limit and he spent forty minutes for his speech, structured in two blocks. The first part, dedicated to justifying the rupture by surprise, and unilaterally, of the governance agreement that united Ciudadanos with the Popular Party for the entire legislature. The second, to expose the 24 objectives of the program agreed with the Socialists.

The candidate began by apologizing to Murcia “for the absurdity of the last week” and also apologized for having agreed with the PP two years ago after the elections. He lashed out with all the harshness against his partners until a few days ago, to the point of wondering “how many people have died in the region because the vaccines that corresponded to them were given by politicians of the Popular Party.” Martínez Vidal admitted that “presenting a motion of censure in the midst of the pandemic is irresponsible”, as well as a difficult decision for his party, but clarified that “when corruption suffocates a government it becomes an obligation.”

He also hit the “turncoats.” He had Isabel Franco and Valle Miguélez a few meters away. “Some in this House have very lax morals,” he snapped at his former colleagues. “That you, that you,” replied the vice president. The PP spokesman, Joaquín Segado, and the deputy Isabel María Sánchez, also made gestures to him from his seat, who took a warning from the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo. “They have been sold for 76,000 euros and a driver. It is the largest case of political corruption in the history of the Region, “continued the coordinator of Ciudadanos.

“The PP does not know how to govern in coalition, it thinks that the Region is its farmhouse and it has only put obstacles and obstacles in the Government,” summarized the candidate as a pretext for the breakdown of López Miras, whom he reproached for failing to comply with agreements such as the return to the presence and development of the law of the Mar Menor. Also other decisions adopted in the Covid Committee (of which she was a part), such as the closure of the hotel industry in municipalities where the incidence of the coronavirus was not high.

“It is time to end 26 years of corruption, abuse of power, crony capitalism and impunity” in a land with “some of the worst socioeconomic records in the country,” said the orange candidate.

“Government of dignity”



Next, he began to reel off the shared government project with the Socialists, which he presented a few hours before with the PSRM secretary general, Diego Conesa. “The Government of dignity,” he called it. A term is coined by Iván Redondo, as it was the one used by Pedro Sánchez in his motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy.

The program is made up of 24 points, to be fulfilled in the 24 months remaining for the 2023 regional elections. No one can deny that it has a liberal touch. He announced that there will be no tax increases and guaranteed the defense of concerted education – “along with public education,” he added – as well as the promotion of the “El Gorguel container dock.” Curiously, the PSOE has never been in favor of this last project. Neither did the Socialists sign the gender violence pact, also included in the plan.

Some measures of immediate application would be the publication of the VIP vaccinated list, where it insists that there are “relatives and friends” of the Popular Party, and the immediate return of presence in the classrooms. Also the processing of the Good Governance Law, whose consideration was going to be debated in the Assembly the same day that the motion of censure was registered, and the Social Services Law, also processed in the Chamber.

The Executive “of dignity” chaired by her would elaborate, likewise, a comprehensive audit in the Murcian Health Service (SMS), “more necessary than ever because the pandemic has caused you to shoot spending in an uncontrolled and opaque way.” Also a little concrete reinforcement of Primary Care

Other announcements were the increase of 148 million in the spending ceiling, the increase in science investment to 2% of GDP and the creation – supposedly by the Government of Spain – of a leveling fund of 270 million to offset the damage to the autonomous financing system. Of the structure of the Executive, it only advanced that there would be an Ecological Transition council.

Morell leaves



Meanwhile, the rout in Ciudadanos. Former deputy Miguel López-Morell requested his removal as an affiliate at the beginning of the week. The professor at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Murcia had been appointed a few months ago by Martínez Vidal as coordinator of the university working group. He can’t take it anymore.