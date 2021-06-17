After those expelled from the party took away their spokespersons and removed them from the commissions Ana Martínez Vidal and Juanjo Molina in the Assembly, in a file image / Marcial guillén / efe

Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, the only two deputies of Citizens who supported the motion of censure presented by their party, have requested this Thursday morning to go to the Mixed Group in the Assembly, where they will share space, resources and times of intervention with the two parliamentarians of We can, María Marín and Rafael Esteban.

The two orange deputies recorded a brief letter of just a few lines to the Board at 9.36 am this Thursday communicating their decision, which they announced weeks ago but have waited for the approval of the Budgets. The Table will have to decide how the Mixed Group is left.

Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina lost control of the Grupo de Cs after the failed motion of censure. Those expelled took the spokesperson away from them and separated them from the commissions. His activity in the Chamber in recent months has been limited to raising his hand to vote in plenary sessions. They did not present amendments to the Budgets nor have they registered motions, questions or interpellations