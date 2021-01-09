Ana Beatriz Martínez Solórzano, better known as Ana Martin, surprised by publishing a series of unpublished photographs of his youth, when he began his acting career in Mexican cinema and participated in beauty pageants.

The 74-year-old actress shared a postcard in which she shows off in two-piece bathing suits and a long-bob hairstyle. “As a young man, without surgeries, I didn’t exercise, that’s how I was born,” wrote the star of soap operas such as Simply Maria, True Loves, Tomorrow is forever, Distilling love, among other hits.

In another time, Ana Martin She also revealed a snapshot of her time at the Miss Universe 1963 contest, where she was the first Mexican representative. “There was a scandal in Miss World 1963 because I was a minor. I went to the top 15, in which I had to fill out a resume, then I answered a question in public and I went to the top 7, being there they see and realize that I was 17 years old, “he said in Twitter.

In addition, the veteran actress also modeled for the famous calendars of yesteryear and also aroused the curiosity of her fans by sharing images of an artistic nude that she made for a Japanese film.

“As a result of my character Oyuki in the soap opera Oyuki’s Sin, they had to scrape the ground blood from my face and they had to lift my skin. They also raised an eyebrow that had fallen off. I don’t take off my age, my gray hair, or my wrinkles because I adore them ”, he explained.

Ana Martin remembers how she met Barbara Mori

Ana Martin, in an interview for TV Novelas, recalled the moment when she saw Barbara Mori for the first time at the castin and assured that she was impressed.

“Then I saw several enter and suddenly I see one with a very beautiful face, with her face washed and her hair down, very simple, I said, ‘What a beautiful girl, but’ Rubí ‘needs enormous strength'”, he confessed Ana Martin about Bárbara Morí.

“I can’t see from afar, he passed by, he greeted me very beautifully. She left and suddenly I see some heels come in, wearing a red dress, made up, I was surprised. I didn’t tell her, but I thought: ‘Well this girl, I have to last half the novel, but I think she kills in the first chapter, great.’ I later found out that it was Bárbara Mori ”, said the interpreter of Doña Refugio.

