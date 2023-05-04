Ana María, the great cyclist who was run over by a mixer in Bogotá, died

Ana María Bustamante, the great cyclist who was run over by a mixer in Bogotá, died in the last few hours after more than two months fighting for her life in San Jose Hospital.

As confirmed by the family of the 24-year-old girl, her death occurred on the night of this Wednesday, May 3, after she had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the last week of April for an aggravation after a reconstruction surgery.

The accident that ended up claiming Ana’s life

Around 8:20 in the morning on Wednesday, February 8, the young cyclist was traveling through the tracks of the El Tunal neighborhood and took the part of Loma de San Carlos.

From one moment to another, a mixer that was passing by the place rammed her, took her ahead and caused her serious injuries.

She didn’t realize what was happening. She felt severe pain and found herself on the floor. Her bicycle was smashed to pieces and her health was not the best.

She was urgently transferred in an ambulance and, after the first tests, the doctors decided to amputate her right leg.

Then, the problem was the abdominal wall, which disappeared due to the strong blow, so the rider lasted all that time with that part of the body open and in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the San José Hospital.

