Allan Gil is formally linked to the judicial process for being the main suspect in the feminicide of the young Colombian-Mexican Ana María Serrano. Gil’s mother, Erika Romero, spoke out when the decision was announced and demanded “justice” for her son.

A judge in Mexico considered the evidentiary material collected by the Prosecutor’s Office to be sufficient for Gil, 18, to respond in court and remain in jail until the case is resolved.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the young man had intimidated Ana María on several occasions after they ended a courtship. On September 12, taking advantage of the fact that the medical student’s parents were in Rome, Italy, he looked for her at home, “where he would have suffocated her to death.”

Ana María’s mother responds to Allan Gil’s mother

Erika Romero, mother of Allan Gil.

Erika Romero stated that her son Allan was an “honorable” and “respectful person.” In a video, he insisted that the boy was an outstanding student.

“This case is very unfortunate, it gives us the opportunity to turn to see our children who send us signals of help. (….) I ask for justice for Allan,” he stated, while demanding to question “light statements.” about the topic.

Mother of alleged feminicide Ana María Serrano asks for ‘justice’ for her son Allan ‘N’ Erika Romero asked to question everything that is read on social networks and pointed out some qualities of Allan, without saying absolutely anything about Ana María. pic.twitter.com/ghESuKI2Fc — Ignacio Gómez Villaseñor (@ivillasenor) September 20, 2023

Ximena Céspedes, mother of Ana María, responded to these words and made it clear to Romero that they also seek the same thing for the victim.

In conversation with the local newspaper The universal, He assured that he understands the pain of his former mother-in-law: “We who are the parents of the victim and she is the mother of the alleged feminicide and we understand that she is suffering, we imagine that what she is asking for is the same as us: due process.”

“You must have a very great grief,” added the Colombian lawyer.

Ana María Serrano Céspedes, with her parents.

He also reiterated the path that was outlined so that the feminicide of Serrano, niece of former Colombian minister José Manuel Restrepo, does not go unpunished: “We will not rest until we achieve it.”

Céspedes, who has thanked the support received in Mexico and Colombia, He warned of social media campaigns about collecting signatures or fundraising in his daughter’s name.because at no time has the family requested money.

The revealing messages that Allan Gil would have sent

The Prosecutor’s Office has until the end of 2023 to conclude the investigation of the case, which it classified as feminicide. He is collecting more evidence and witnesses to strengthen the accusation against Allan Gil.

Allan Gil tried to impersonate the young woman in a chat with her mother. See also MasterChef Celebrity Mexico LIVE: follow the premiere minute by minute here Photo: Mexican Prosecutor’s Office / X: @c4jimenez

Based on the first evidence of the investigative entity, the young man would have harassed and intimidated Ana María since they ended a romantic relationship. In leaked chats, he gave her strong orders.

“Answer me the fuck!” and “I give you until 9 at night or else I will tell your parents what you did” are some of the messages that the Prosecutor’s Office has in its possession.

The file also includes videos from security cameras that show Gil hanging around Ana María’s house three times on the day of the murder. Wearing a cap, mask and dark clothing, he was caught and even asked the maid if the young woman was there.

The young man visited the young woman’s home on three occasions. Photo: Twitter: @c4jimenez / Social networks

When the medical student was left alone, “he allegedly entered the building where he would have suffocated her to death. Finally, he left aboard the same vehicle,” the investigation says.

Then, He would have tried to impersonate Ana María, writing to her mother Ximena to pretend that it was a suicide.

‘We want to prevent this from happening to anyone else’: Ana María Serrano’s family

Deputies from the National Action Party urged the Prosecutor’s Office in the Congress of the State of Mexico to carry out the investigation against Allan Gil “with a gender perspective” and “punish the person responsible with the full weight of the law.”

Between January and July 2023, 500 cases of feminicide have been reported in Mexico, according to the National Public Security System. The Atizapán municipality of Zaragoza, where Serrano was murdered, is among the 10 in the State of Mexico with the most femicides in the last five years.

“We want to prevent this from happening to anyone else. This is an inexplicable pain. We don’t know if it is an issue of public policy or education. How do we make sure this doesn’t happen again and if my testimony is of any use?” he said. the young woman’s mother.

