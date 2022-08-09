





The writer Ana Maria Machado, a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) since 2003, is the interviewee of the series Testimonials from Riowhich airs today (9), at 5 pm, on General Archive YouTube of the City of Rio de Janeiro. The transmission will chat open to the participation of Internet users.

The series was created by the Arquivo Geral last year, with the aim of recording memories and reflections of personalities born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro or honorary cariocas who chose Rio de Janeiro to work and live. Ana Maria Machado’s interview is the eighth of this year’s season and the 16th of the series.

Carioca, born 80 years ago in the neighborhood of Santa Teresa, central region of Rio de Janeiro, Ana Maria Machado is the author of adult and juvenile literary works. It is estimated that her books have sold more than 20 million copies in Brazil and abroad.

Among the titles and trophies he received are international awards, such as the Hans Christian Andersen (Denmark) and Casa de las Américas (Cuba), as well as other national ones, such as the Order of Cultural Merit and the Jabuti Award, which he won three times. .

In the statement given to journalist Pedro Paulo Junior, Ana Maria recalls visits to the coverage of columnist Rubem Braga in Ipanema, south of the city, and talks about her anguish with the country’s environmental situation.

She also talks about her tenure as president of the Brazilian Academy of Letters, in the years 2012 and 2013, when she brought the institution closer to events such as the Feira Literária das Periferias (Flup), with direct action in Carioca communities, such as Complexo do Alemão and the Pavão-Pavãozinho, Fallet and Dona Marta hills.

The writer and former professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), also answers questions sent by special guests. Among them are journalist Zuenir Ventura, who opened the series Testimonials from Rio; producer Guguta Brandão; and the president of the City’s General Archive, Rosa Maria Araujo.







