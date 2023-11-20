You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ana María Guzmán.
Ana María Guzmán.
The soccer player was injured while with the Colombian National Team.
The Colombian player Ana Maria Guzmanof FC Bayern, suffered a cartilage injury in his right knee during training with the Colombian national team during the last international break.
The 18-year-old girl underwent successful surgery and will soon begin rehabilitation. Guzmán will be away from FC Bayern Women for several months.
Bianca Rech, head of Bayern’s women’s department, expressed Bayern’s full support for Guzmán: “It is very bitter news for a player as young as Ana. But we will support her and accompany her as best we can on her return to the field.”
The ‘Mona’ was signed by the Bayern Munich women’s team in the last transfer market, but due to recruitment problems she had not been able to make her debut with the German team. She was expected to appear from January 1st, but this injury will delay her participation with the German club.
Guzmán became a reality during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, when, at only 18 years old, she responded in a great way when she had to play.
Like Linda Caicedo, Guzmán was in the three World Cups that Colombia played in the last year: he was a finalist in the U-17 (when he had the misfortune of scoring an own goal in the final against Spain) and reached the quarterfinals in both the U-17 -20 as in the adult one.
SPORTS
