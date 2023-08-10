His childhood smells like coffee. His football tastes like happiness, pride and struggle, in that order. Her girlish face makes its way through so many rude tattoos and it’s hard to get to her sweet smile. Warning signal for the enemy, in the best style of the most dangerous species? It would make all the sense.

Luckily she doesn’t play the card, as a veteran coach would say, because hers only became a password before traveling to Australia. Born on June 11, 2005, she barely had time to process it between trips and concentrations and, happily, as she was shown in the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup, she did not need it.

Ana María Guzmán found her place among the majors a bit by accident, but also due to talent and character. Now that she is ‘flying with the eagles’, as she herself said a few days ago to describe the experience of being in Australia and New Zealand, she came across the opportunity to fulfill a dream but also with a risk: she would debut, yes, but in another a different position from hers, in a direct elimination phase, against a very tough team in defense that was going to expose her 1.62 m tall to the clash, replacing the heroine of the victory against Germany. False advertising, some would say…

But in the end it wouldn’t be a challenge if it were easy and, in his logic, it wouldn’t be funny. She has always struggled with adversity ever since, and that allows her today to enjoy the pleasure of always having been right… since she was the sweet girl that she still is.

Bitter coffee: the difficult beginning of Ana María Guzmán’s career

Ana María Guzmán is the sixth of six siblings, the darling of the house in Mistrató, Risaralda, where she spent, according to what she said in the special Ellas jugan, from DSports, a “too happy” childhood.

When she thinks of her town, she is overwhelmed by the smell of coffee, of coffee plantations, of the Paisa people. There she learned to play from what she calls the best: her brothers always imposed her on her men’s teams and thus she, sheltered from her, learned to face the elders. It wasn’t until she was 10 years old that she entered her first team, Mistrató Sueños Dorados, and it wasn’t until she was 11 when she learned about soccer, the painful facet of torture.

A talent like hers quickly caught the attention of Atlético Dosquebradas, a team of a higher level that demanded an enormous sacrifice from her and her family.

Hand in hand with her father, according to the soccer player, she made a five-hour trip to go to play the games, often asking for money to pay for the tickets, many more forcing her to restrict food at home to feed her sleep. “What I went through as a child made me more ‘juerte’”, she recounted.

She had to go to live in Pereira and what the strongest rivals did not do was achieved by distance: she cried every day away from her mother, she lamented without pause the substitute school and home where she had to settle, not because they were bad but because they were not they were Mistrató. Until his coach, Carlos Forero, hit on the key: he transferred Doña María Aracelly Zapata to Dosquebradas, cured the ‘mamitis’ and then the career of the crash took off.

She met Nelson Abadía at the age of 12, and the door to the Colombian U-15 National Team opened. He arrived at Deportivo Pereira, played three World Cups in the same year, the Under-17, Under-20 and this one for the elderly, and was a finalist in the first with Linda Caicedo. In fact, they are the youngest tandem at the 2023 Women’s World Cup and she is the youngest player to give an assist in a knockout phase, at 18 years and 58 days.

She tattooed an oriental image on her right leg that defines her because she talks about ‘flowing in silence’, she got butterflies on her neck and a sign of spiritual strength, a brand she shares with her best friend… she became a Raw fan Alejandro… became a footballer.

Ana displays her awards in her room and tells herself, to never forget, that she wants to be the best winger in Colombia, to be among the best in the world and, above all, to be a world champion. Her step, assisting Catalina Usme for the winning 1-0 goal against Jamaica in her felicitous debut in the round of 16 of the Australian Cup, was more than steady. But it was a step, not a destination.

How will you remember that premiere and that attendance?



A pass and I sent it to the center and goal, whatever falls in Cata will always be a goal. I try to give my best, I am one more, with many dreams and desires. Thank God, my family, those who are always there supporting me, who give me positive advice, add too much to my life and help me grow. It was too nice, a very beautiful opportunity to be here with these giant players, and nothing, another experience. What football gives, life, is too beautiful.

How did those first minutes and the pressure of a direct elimination bracket go?



I was just trying to control my mind, be calm, send emotions, thoughts, positive vibes to myself. And control the nerves because it is normal to feel them. They (their colleagues) would come up to me and say: ‘Mona, calm down, enjoy it.’ And so I did, I controlled my thoughts and I began to flow on the court and do what I know how to do, to fight it.

What was it like playing on the left wing?



At first it’s hard because it’s not my profile, but wherever they put me I try to do things well, always in the best way, and give all of myself, on or off the pitch, whether I’m there or not, because all of us who are Here we deserve everything beautiful that is happening.

How did he manage to see Catalina and calculate that precise pass for her?



It’s like when you connect with something, it flows too well, you try to be calm. When football wants to give you the opportunity, it gives you too much and that’s nice because this sport is too beautiful.

How old were you when you dreamed of making your debut in a World Cup for seniors?



I was like 13 years old! At that time I visualized it, but I lacked a lot of level. I always had it on my mind anyway, many things happened to me, I experienced many things, but I am grateful to God and life for every moment that he gives me.

Did it end up like in your dream?

Yeah! Just as I dreamed it, I was prepared for it, I envisioned it and it turned out better than I thought.

And what does England look like in your dreams?



Nothing working. We have to enjoy a lot, support each other, give our best and always be united with this beautiful energy that highlights us.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Sydney (Australia)

