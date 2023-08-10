Ana María Guzmán, player of the Colombian Women’s National Team, he found his place among the majors somewhat by accident, but as much by talent and character. Now that she ‘flies with the eagles’, as she herself said a few days ago to describe the experience of being at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she came across the opportunity to fulfill a dream of debuting in the tournament.

Ana María Guzmán is the sixth of six siblings, the darling of the house in Mistrató, Risaralda, where she spent, according to what she said in the special Ellas jugan, from DSports, a “too happy” childhood.

He met the DT nelson abbey At the age of 12, the door of the Colombian U-15 National Team opened. She arrived at Deportivo Pereira, played three World Cups in the same year, the Under-17, Under-20 and this one for the elderly, and was a finalist in the first with Linda Caicedo.

In fact, they are the youngest tandem at the 2023 Women’s World Cup and she is the youngest player to give an assist in a knockout phase, at 18 years and 58 days.

The player already has suitors to continue her sports career. As reported by journalist Carolina Rubio from Win Sports, América de Cali and Atlético Nacional They are looking for his signing and if he does, he could play the Copa Libertadores that begins in October in Colombia.

But there would also be interest from abroad, as there are international teams that have already taken notice of the player.

For now, Ana María is living her dream in the Women’s World Cup and is ready in case she has to play the quarterfinal game against England this Saturday.

