At the end of last January, the television host Ana Maria Alvaradoannounced through his YouTube channel, that Maxine Woodside allegedly fired her from her “Everything for Women” show which is broadcast on Radio Formula. “Today I regret to inform you that Maxine fired me, my cycle in the program of 32 uninterrupted years is over; when the working conditions change and the attitude of the person who hires you is not the same, in this case of Maxine, because one feels They definitely don’t want you there anymore.”

Now, the entertainment journalist, who is part of the “Sale el sol” program on Imagen Televisión, reported in an interview for the magazine “HOLA! México” that sued Maxine Woodside. “What I hope for is a fair sentence where it is no longer my whim, nor the whim of anyone else, it is what the law dictates.”

Ana María Alvarado’s lawsuit against Maxine Woodsideknown as “the queen of radio”, is due to the fact that the television presenter demands the liquidation that corresponds to him, after having been, apparently, fired without justification.

“I want to be in front of an authority that listens to her, to her lawyer, to listen to me and my lawyer and we reach an agreement, if I am asking for something unfair, the authority will tell me and I will assume the responsibility. Consequently, if the authority decides that I am right, she will have to abide by it and if they say that she is right, I will have to abide by it, neither she nor I will lose our lives in this situation”.

Ana María Alvarado, 54 years old and originally from Mexico City, external that he is simply fighting for his rights, “and it is being done on time and in the manner that it should be. I want to clarify that my life is not wasting away in this lawsuit, I am not obsessed, I will not be happier if I win it or unhappy if I lose it.” Anita (as she is affectionately called), was looking to reach an agreement with Maxine Woodside, to do everything in good will, but when she did not get a response, her lawyers recommended that she start a legal process.

Until now, the owner of the program “Todo para la Mujer” He has not commented on the lawsuit. Let’s remember that a few weeks ago, assured that no one ran Ana María Alvarado and if the chair in the radio booth was still available.

“I never ran it, how am I going to run it? I don’t have the authority to run it, Anita is not my employee, she has a contract with Grupo Fórmula, not with me, she came to the program hired by Grupo Fórmula, I didn’t run it, she can say what you want, what Anita says, say what you say, my love for her is not going to change. It makes me very sad, I’m not angry, what I am is very sad, as I told her yesterday, ‘ you leave me as a villain and that is not worth it'”, were the words of Maxine Woodside.