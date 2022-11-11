The radio and television host Maxine Woodsideknown as “The Queen of Radio”, goes through very painful moments in the face of the unfortunate death of his eldest son Alejandro Iriarte Woodside, 55 years old. After the news of his death became known, he took on great importance a goodbye message he posted on his Facebook account. “To all of you, for so many years, I thank you very much for the signs of affection. Due to force majeure, I am going to close all my social networks, it has been an incredible adventure, but everything has an end and today it is up to me to say goodbye. Thank you , thank you”.

On her YouTube channel, the entertainment journalist and television host Anna Maria Alvarado, close friend of Maxine Woodside and with whom he has worked at Radio Formula for many years, announced the cause of the death of Alejandro Iriarte Woodsidethis being, natural death from a sudden heart attack“there are unpleasant versions and they shouldn’t be, nothing unusual happened, he simply died a natural death.”

The presenter of the program “Sale el sol” on Imagen Televisión mentioned that she had authorization from the family to disclose said information, in addition to the fact that there will be no funeral service. “They are going to do something very private, obviously in the intimacy of the family and what I can tell you is that next week there will be a mass where Maxine will be and where all the people who want to accompany her in her grief will be invited. she”.

Anna Maria Alvarado lamented the painful situation her friend Maxine Woodside is going through, mentioning that Alejandro Iriarte was affectionately called Nano, “always at full throttle and very smiling. Alejandro was fine, he was healthy, Maxine just saw him and when you are surprised by the life with this kind of news is very painful”.

The journalist, 53 years old and originally from Mexico City, could not help but break into tears when talking about the son of Maxine Woodside. “The only thing I ask from my heart is your prayers, your good vibes, so that God gives you the strength to accept, it is not up to me, but as a mother, to think that something like this happens, well, it is very sad and I really feel for Maxine.”