The singer’s complaint Sasha Sokol against the music producer Louis de Llanoof course sexual abuse, has been the subject of conversation in various entertainment programs. In one of the recent broadcasts of “Todo para la mujer”, which is broadcast on Radio Formula, the hosts Maxine Woodside and Ana María Alvarado, staged a “encounter” for their different opinions on this case that has given a “shock” to the middle of the show in our country.

According to Sasha Sokol, also a Mexican composer and actress, a former member of the Timbiriche group, she was the victim of sexual abuse by Luis de Llano when she was 14 years old and he was 39, at the time they had a love affair. In the opinion of Maxine Woodsideknown as “the queen of radio”, owner of “Todo para la mujer”, the music producer did not commit any crime by having an affair with the singer.

Given this, Ana María Alvarado informed Maxine Woodside that the crime committed by Luis de Llano was rape (when a minor or adult individual has sexual relations with a person who is under 18 years of age). The owner of “Everything for Women” interrupted her to mention that, some time ago, it was not classified as a crime and she even said that before girls could get married at 14 or 15 years of age.

“At that time, Sasha was in love with Luis, whatever she said, all of us who saw her saw how Sasha was very much in love with Luis; Sasha’s mother and Sasha’s father agreed that she should go with Luis.”

She is also an entertainment journalist and presenter of “Sale el sol” on Imagen Televisión, Ana Maria Alvaradohe did not agree with what Maxine said, emphasizing that if it was a crime and it was classified, “although the one who must be aware is the adult, who must understand that it is not correct to hang out with a girl, the crime is a crime regardless their parents’ permission.”

Maxine Woodside reiterated that a few years ago it was not frowned upon for an adult to have an affair with a minor, but currently it was punishable. Ana María Alvarado ended the discussion on this topic, saying that it was a matter of focus, “that it exists does not mean that it is right.”