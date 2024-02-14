Much uncertainty has been caused by the state of health of television host Daniel Bisognopart of the program's cast of presenters “Windowing” on TV Azteca. Last week, once again, he was hospitalized in Mexico City. Pati Chapoy She has become the actor's spokesperson regarding issues of his health. In a recent meeting with entertainment reporters, He assured that “El Muñeco” was still hospitalized for a lung infection. Given this, Journalists Ana María Alvarado and Inés Moreno accuse Chapoy of lying.

“He is very well cared for, fortunately, he is still hospitalized, he is on a series of antibiotics for the lung infection he has, totally out of danger, (he is still in the hospital), because the antibiotics they are giving him are intravenous, so, that They can't do it at home and he feels much more comfortable being in the hospital, because he knows that he is very well cared for,” said Pati Chapoy from “Ventaneando”.

The entertainment journalist Ana Maria Alvaradohad an interview with his colleague Ines Moreno, which was broadcast on YouTube. During the talk the topic of the health of Daniel Bisogno. “We are surprised that Pati yesterday said that Bisogno does not have any liver problems and what he has is an infection in the lungs, and it seems that he said something else,” Inés mentioned.

Supposedly, after Pati Chapoy stated that Daniel Bisogno was hospitalized for a lung infection, she would have said that he was really very serious and in intensive care.. “Yesterday they asked him 'is he serious' and he said 'not at all, just the lung infection', and today he says that he had problems, that these varicose veins burst, the varicose ulcers, that they had to intervene and cut him, that still today “I was still in intensive care, which may not be released until tomorrow.”

That said, Ana María Alvarado asked herself, “how can you understand those kinds of things? When they want it to be true and when they want it to be a lie.” For her part, Inés Moreno added, “a lung infection has nothing to do with varicose veins.”

What health problems has Daniel Bisogno from “Ventaneando” had?

In May of last year, Daniel Bisogno was hospitalized after esophageal varices burst, causing internal bleeding; Shortly after, he was hospitalized again and was in medium therapy for a week, after a complicated surgery to remove the gallbladderin which he ran the risk of having a terrible hemorrhage.

Last November, he told Pati Chapoy in an interview for his YouTube channel that his liver is very damaged. “Well, well, no, it is damaged, functional, so far, that is why we have to constantly monitor it, that and everything else. To this day, the report that I have from my doctors and it is the one that I want to have , is to continue taking care of myself and continue doing what I have to do to be how I feel every time, better.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp