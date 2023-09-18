Monday, September 18, 2023, 3:14 p.m.



A year after her separation from the bullfighter José Ortega Cano, Ana María Aldón has gotten engaged to her new partner, Eladio and she has done so live on the ‘Fiesta’ program in which she collaborates. The Spaniard called his girlfriend’s work live from her to ask her to marry him: “Do you want to marry me?” He asked her, to which she responded with a resounding yes: “You’re wonderful. Of course I want to marry you.

«I want to thank you because it makes me feel very happy. It’s a universe that I feel. I am so convinced that I don’t mind taking the step. This is why I told you yes. “I love you,” she added. Since we learned about her romance just four months ago, the designer has only had a word of recognition and happiness towards her boyfriend. “I feel like the woman of her life,” she commented. A statement loaded with meaning since during her marriage to Ortega Cano she never stopped flying over the shadow of Rocío Jurado, her first wife.