Ana María Aldón It’s calm. She lives away from the media spotlight, focused on her family and immersed in her clothing store. After a period in which she became one of the regular faces of Telecinco -and on the covers of gossip magazines-, the one from Sanlúcar de Barrameda stopped appearing on the small screen. Even so, this weekend he spoke again to the media on the occasion of a gala in which the ex-wife of Jose Ortega Cano was awarded. All this after the controversy that arose a few weeks ago about his financial situation. The journalist Diego Arrabal echoed information in which it was stated that the Andalusian was “bankrupt”, something she denied in conversation with Telecinco.

The businesswoman has assured, in a talk with Europa Press, that she is living one of her best moments: «You don’t see me on television, but I am happy and grateful for life. “I would be lying to you if I told you that I was sad or bad.” In addition, she is more relaxed with her clothing store since she now has the help of another person and that allows her to “sleep”: “I have been dedicating so much time to it that I didn’t sleep.” But it is not only good in the workplace, but also in the sentimental sphere. So much so that he is already counting the months to say ‘yes, I want’ with Eladiothe man with whom he recovered his enthusiasm after his controversial separation from Jose Ortega Cano. “It will be a smaller thing,” he explained to the aforementioned media.

Ana María Aldón She feels lucky to share the days with the man who will become her husband: «Before, we were doing a live show and a follower told him something about the lottery and he said that it was his turn. When they say this, you are comforted, I am the woman of their life. But the best thing is that those words don’t stop at that, he also shows it when there are no cameras: “He shows it to me in private. That’s priceless. I am delighted with it, I wouldn’t change it for anything. “I am in the best stage of my life.” They will even spend Christmas together: «Christmas Eve and Christmas with part of the in-laws. And New Year’s Eve and New Year’s with my family,” he slipped.

“They stole my childhood”

Regarding the possibility of publishing his memoirs, Ana María Aldón He explained to Europa Press that everyone could write a book about their experiences: “Me too, as is normal.” Although “we are talking about something else, that is quoted at a different price.” Furthermore, after the testimony of Gabriela Guillén and Fabiola Martinezhad some words for all those people who have suffered and are suffering abuse: “You don’t have to endure abuse from anyone, no one is more than anyone else. “You have to have the courage to throw away the people who make you feel bad as far as possible, whether they are men or women.” “They stole my childhood and gave me things that neither I nor any child should have experienced,” he added.









On this matter, Ana María Aldón has opened up: «We are six brothers and the first and only one who had the courage to pick up the phone and report and call the Police was me. Those were times when I didn’t see myself, I had to do something and I did what I had to do and I didn’t regret it. You don’t forget it, but you have to overcome it. I would tell that person that he is forgiven, that his childhood was harder than mine and that I cannot judge him because I did not go through where he went. Lastly, the businesswoman claims to be in good harmony with Jose Ortega Cano despite their ups and downs after their separation: «Everything very well, very in order. All rowing in favor of the most important thing in our lives, our son. “There remains love and respect.” And he has highlighted his role as a father: “He is a great father.”