The Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Ana Lya Uriarte, in her office in the Palacio de La Moneda. Cristian Soto Quiroz

The Government of Gabriel Boric is going through a very difficult time. He has been in La Moneda for 10 months, in March he celebrates his first year in power, but disapproval of the left-wing president reaches 70%. On September 4, the political project defended by this Administration suffered a heavy defeat at the polls: 62% of Chileans rejected the proposal for a new Constitution drafted by a constitutional convention. It was a text that profoundly changed the institutional design of the country and the Government was betting on its approval as a fundamental part of the transformations that it seeks to carry out until 2026. The result represented a change in the political atmosphere and the correlation of forces, where the right was strengthened and the Government, according to some analysts, in the midst of an existential vacuum.

The minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, the socialist Ana Lya Uriarte, is part of the team of ministers that made her debut after the plebiscite to face the new stage. An experienced politician who is part of the close nucleus of Michelle Bachelet (who governed Chile on two occasions), the expert lawyer in environmental issues has in her hands the relationship with Parliament, where the Government does not have majorities. But, although the new formula showed a change – she makes a pair with the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, another weighty politician – it has not been enough to control the political agenda and avoid mistakes.

On December 30, the president decided to pardon 13 convicts, 12 of them for crimes committed in the social outbreak of 2019, in the midst of the biggest public security crisis the country has ever faced. Boric said they were innocent, but later the long criminal record of some of those released was revealed. The crisis led a week ago to the departure of the Minister of Justice and the chief of staff of the president, who recognized that there was a messy process. As a corollary, the government spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, assured on Monday that the president did not have all the elements in view before making the decision. The opposition does not seem to be willing to drop the dam.

These have been difficult days for the political committee of La Moneda, which integrates Uriarte as a fundamental piece, who was a mother at the age of 13, which has marked her personal and political character: “Having been a mother so young strengthened my character and the strength”, she tells EL PAÍS in La Moneda, sitting at the head of a long table, where she has piles of documents, notes and a jar with nuts.

Question. Is the government concerned about the 70% disapproval of the president?

Reply. The situation has an impact on the levels of approval and disapproval of the Government, the president, the political forces, the institutions. We are very concerned about the complex political moment we are going through. There is an atmosphere of political tension that has manifested itself in two constitutional accusations [que busca el castigo por las 13 liberaciones de condenados contra Marcela Ríos, que era ministra de Justicia, y la destitución por otro caso del ministro de Desarrollo Social, Giorgio Jackson, cercano al presidente], an investigative commission in Congress for the pardons and information requirements by the Comptroller for this same case. This moment forces us to take charge and respond.

Q. Why was the decision made to pardon 13 people?

R. Regarding the presidential powers that are reserved to the President of the Republic, it is always very, very complicated for his ministers or for any person to make an interpretation of everything that was in the president’s mind, because it is an exclusive and exclusive. I would like to limit myself to pointing out that the president made use of a power provided for in the Constitution. With the new Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero, with all the information in hand, we will be able to generate the corresponding legal responses. And I would not add more to it.

Q. What does this episode reveal about the Government, which includes lists where the names of those pardoned enter and leave and that the president himself described as not long-winded?

A. As minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, I will await the expert opinion of the Minister of Justice regarding the process of pardons. What I cannot ignore is that it has been a complicated process, with significant difficulties.

Q. As a minister of the political committee, did you warn the president about the risk of pardons?

R. What I can really contribute to overcome this moment is to refrain from providing any type of background information, whether or not it has occurred, regarding this process. Concentrate everything in the hands of the Minister of Justice.

Q. What has happened in Chilean politics since the plebiscite four months ago?

A. September 4 was a shocking day for all of us who were about to approve the text, because the option to reject was imposed by a really significant percentage. A result of this forcefulness undoubtedly marks not only a change in the way of approaching the Government, but also initiates a complex and profound political reflection. We thought that we could win or lose, but by differences of a few points. The result shakes up the look around the plebiscite process itself as well as the content of the rejected Constitution project.

Q. This week, the political forces in Parliament agreed on a new constitutional route…

R. After September 4, President Boric had commendable clarity in that, although the draft Constitution that this convention had drawn up was rejected, the result could not be read as a manifestation that the citizenry did not want a new Magna Carta . We understand in force that 78% of the Chilean people who in the October 2020 plebiscite were in favor of a new Constitution that leaves behind that of Pinochet of 1980. In this framework, the president asks Congress to assume the articulation of a great political agreement that lead us back to a constituent process, of a different character from the failed one.

Q. Was it a mistake that the Government gambled so much for one of the options in the previous process?

R. President Boric won the presidency of the Republic being a man of the left, with a transformative program and it was completely unavoidable that the new government had an adherence to the constituent process that was taking place in Chile last year. I do not consider it a mistake, but an inescapable reality considering who we are.

Q. What is the new approach of the Government since September, to which you mention?

R. After the very important percentage that rejected the draft new Constitution in September, a cycle was closed. Because it is no longer a question of implementing a new Fundamental Charter, but of putting the machine at full capacity and power to respond to the urgencies of Chilean men and women. It is a new time that we undertook with strength and determination. We had presented the tax reform, then the pension reform and we have been legislating with a host of initiatives. Between March and the end of 2022 we have 18 projects that entered this Government and that have become law.

Q. Is this new time, as you call it, more realistic and moderate?

R. I would describe it in a different way: after the plebiscite, we devoted ourselves with all our strength to fulfilling the program, which has the transforming seal that all the parties that support this Administration aspire to see materialize so that it changes the lives of the Chileans. The transformative stamp was, is and will continue to be the meaning of existence of this Government. But in the tax reform, for example, three packages of indications have already been entered with some 80 changes that contribute to the project continuing to advance and not for this reason it ceases to have the sense of greater tax justice, which is what we are pursuing.

Q. How are the dialogues advancing in a Congress where they do not have a majority and there is high fragmentation?

R. With great strength, but also with the capacity for dialogue and openness to democratic deliberation, we have made progress. We seek to convince democratically, not to impose. Because to pass any law we need to go beyond the ruling party. We look for formulas that allow us to meet the objectives that we have set ourselves, but accepting different perspectives, approaches and points of view.

Q. You have been part of the two governments of Michelle Bachelet and, in the second, as chief of staff. How do you get out of this difficult moment for the Boric government?

R. You already know, because you actually have the experience of previous governments, and because history says so: in some times, governments have to go through very difficult times and the important thing is to have the courage and calm to overcome them. . The fact that we are living through a complex political moment does not mean that there has been a paralysis of the Government.

Q. An analyst from Boric’s Broad Front, Carlos Ruiz, said a few days ago that “the future of the Government is at stake and a direction and a story must be defined soon.”

R. I do not share a view of that nature and especially so soon after we have arrived at La Moneda. We are just over 300 days old and we still have three years to go.

Q. The president of a government party, Flavia Torrealba, wrote a few days ago that “the right is besieging the president in such a questionable and dangerous way that they are leading the country to an institutional crisis.” Is that what is happening in Chile?

R. I do not share this dramatic and somewhat catastrophic vision. We are going through a complex political moment, but everything is taking place within the institutional framework.

P. The Boric Government will celebrate its first year in March. What is your balance?

R. Being such an intense year and with so many elements that other governments have not lived through -such as the plebiscite to exit a Constitution, and that this process has failed- this Government in one year has been able to maintain governability, normality and the certainties in people’s lives.