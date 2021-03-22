“Today one of every four deaths in the world happens in Brazil”, Ana Lemos sentenced to Clarion. She is the executive director of Doctors Without Borders in the neighboring country. And from Rio de Janeiro, where he works, he admits that the situation is dramatic. “People it’s stacked and dying. “

Brazil today is the world epicenter of the coronavirus with an average of 3,000 deaths per day. The hospital system is overwhelmed. There is no national plan. And President Jair Bolsonaro runs against the tide, fighting against restrictions and quarantines that seek to stop infections.

A new variant of Covid that emerged in the Amazon, much more contagious, is also a threat to everyone.

For 11 months, MSF has been providing health personnel, from doctors and nurses to psychologists who help take care of the mental health of medical professionals and patients.

Alarming numbers

“Every morning it is very hard to wake up here and look at the new data on infections and deaths. The situation is dramatic. We are almost at 300 thousand deaths, more than 11 million cases of infections and today one in four deaths in the world happens in Brazil and one in five infections, “said Lemos in an interview with Clarion.

When asked about the announcements by the Bolsonaro government, Lemos stated that “there are many pronouncements, but there is no coherent speech”.

The measures that are still being adopted are those of the use of a mask and social distancing, but due to the seriousness of the situation this is not enough. Actually, 24 out of 26 states Brazil’s intensive care units have collapsed.

“About 90% of intensive care beds are occupied in São Paulo,” remarked Lemos, a city with almost 15 million inhabitants.

For 11 months, MSF has been providing health personnel in Brazil, from doctors and nurses to psychologists. Photo: Diego Baravelli / MSF

The effects of the new strain P1

“From the preliminary information that there is, it seems that the infection rate it is much faster, 60% more ”, explained Lemos. “And it’s also known to affect younger people. The numbers of people admitted to intensive care under the age of 59 have increased a lot ”, he clarified. “The virus is spreading much faster.”

The ringing of this P1 strain had its origin in the State of Amazonas, in the city of Manaus and there, although the situation improved a little, it is still dramatic. There is still no accurate data but experts estimate that this strain has already arrived to most states Brazilians.

The situation seems to be calming down only in three states of the country: Amazonas, where the strain originated, Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil, and Espírito Santo, near Rio de Janeiro.

The exhaustion is total

“There is an extreme exhaustion of the health system, doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, who work 72 hours straight, many times sick“, Ana Lemos told Clarion and added: “People are piling up and dying, unable to access minimal care, sometimes even personal cleaning.”

“There is an extreme exhaustion of the health system,” says Lemos. Photo: Diego Baravelli / MSF

Psychological support for health personnel and victims is one of the tasks that Doctors Without Borders is developing in Brazil, in addition to offering doctors and nurses to the collapsed public and private system.

“One can imagine that health personnel are exhausted, many times they lose relatives due to the coronavirus and feel the guilt that it may be their responsibility to want to move forward with this situation. And to see people die without being able to do anything, due to the lack of oxygen and so on ”, explains Lemos. And he adds that psychological assistance is essential for health personnel and patients to cope with this situation.

A non-stop task

Currently Doctors Without Borders is concentrating in the north of the country where the States have much fewer health resources, with a shortage of doctors per inhabitant, beds and hospital units. The epicenter of the problem is centered in Roraima, Amazonas and in Rondonia, on the border with Bolivia, where cases continue to increase and the system is very sick.

According to official data, 13 million people have been vaccinated in Brazil with a first dose and 3 million have already accessed the second dose, a small number considering that the country has almost 215 million inhabitants.

Lemos also stressed the efforts of the public institutes of Butantan and Fiocruz, which are ahead of the bilateral agreements and have the capacity to manufacture vaccines themselves. In the case of Butantan, the Coronavac vaccine, and the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, by Fiocruz.

“These are preliminary tests, but these vaccines would be effective against the British and South African strains,” says Lemos.

“This is a question of science, not a political or ideological question, the kit (with chloroquine) does not work” Ana Lemos MSF

“Indigenous populations and people on the outskirts of cities are the most affected,” he says.

Kits with chloroquine

Asked whether or not there is a government plan against the pandemic in Brazil, Lemos emphasizes that “there is an absence of national protocols.”

“They are being distributed prevention kits that include chloroquine, Invermectin and vitamin D which is proven not to work, but is still distributed by the Ministry of Health ”.

“People need to be made aware of the importance of personal care, the use of masks and social distancing. And all of that must be exposed by political leaders. And that’s something we don’t have yet. ”

In turn, he stressed that public transport are still full in Brazil in the big cities, and that, being a country with great social and economic inequalities, there are people who they must go to work to “earn their bread” day by day, with no other option.

Crazy idea

Days ago, the councilor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Alberi Dias, proposed spraying different populations from the air with alcohol gel or its derivatives, with airplanes. He justified the idea by saying that his state had several private and public helicopters and planes that could carry out this task.

“Brazil is a continental country and it is the epicenter of the pandemic in the world.” Photo: Diego Baravelli / MSF

Laughing, Ana Lemos answered Clarion about it: “I really don’t know, I have no idea if something like this could work. I don’t know what the density of alcohol can be when it hits the ground. It is something to investigate, but obviously in the field it would not make any sense. And in the cities it would not be a final measure either, because something that sprayed from the sky could not reach the interior of the houses, the buildings. And then it couldn’t cover the whole area. “

“Still, it seems like a crazy idea, and it would take many more studies to become a reality,” he added.

The risks for the region

“Brazil is a continental country and is the epicenter of the pandemic in the world. It is very likely that this new strain will begin to spread throughout the rest of the region, “says Lemos.

And he confessed: “Our hope is that the international community, understanding this and despite our political situation, will help us to ensure that vaccination goes faster because this is essential for prevention against Covid-19 ”.

“We are going to need help. The WHO is already offering it to us and is trying to frame the situation under a scientific logic. But there also has to be a national opening to allow that help from abroad to reach us ”.

Lemos insists on the importance of the public institutes Butantan and Fiocruz, where vaccines are being manufactured.

“These institutes really are my great hope,” he says. “We try with our efforts from Doctors Without Borders, to get to where it is needed most. But we are not able to be in all the places we should be, and that is very frustrating.”

