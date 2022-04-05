Elota, Sinaloa.- On a work tour to visit schools in the Elota syndicate, the Mayor Ana Karen Val Medina inaugurated the construction of sanitary services at the Licenciado Benito Juárez primary school, located in the community of La Ensenada.

In the presence of students, teachers and parents, the municipal president handed over the bathrooms accompanied by municipal officials and educational authorities.

The work had an investment of 351 thousand 997 pesos, with municipal resources.

“This return to face-to-face classes and civic Mondays allows me to get to know the needs of the schools and their communities up close, as well as being close to you.”

“We deliver some new health services for this elementary school, which the students needed a lot, and what better than this return to school. They are yours and for you, so I invite you to take care of them, take good care of them”, Held .

Ana Karen Val stressed that her administration works to improve the educational infrastructure and is going to rescue the communities that for years remained in oblivion.

“It will not be the first or the last work to be carried out, because rest assured that in this government we are going for the good of all and for everyone, for the rescue of forgotten communities, we are going for the transformation of Elota”said.

The municipal and educational authorities participated in civic Mondays at the Ignacio José de Allende elementary school, in Paredón Colorado, and the Federalized telesecundaria school Number 146-Z, in Loma de Tecuyo.

The mayor delivered disinfectant and sports material to both schools.