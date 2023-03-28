Various entities such as the Ombudsman’s Office and the Ministry of women They have already ruled on the case of the Trujillo influencer Einer Gilber Alva León, nicknamed as makanaky, who confessed during an interview with Jonathan Maicelo to having sexually violated a minor in a group when he was at school. Given this, the former minister Ana Jara released her and specified that the boxer is not free of the crime for having joked on the subject and even asking for details of the fact.

“We are getting used to being permissive with crimes in Peru and even more so with these types of crimes that are among the most abhorrent: sexual violence,” said the former Minister of Women in conversation with “Exitosa news”. “I think that people should have already become sensitized to echo this type of crime,” she said.

What did Ana Jara say about Jonathan Maicelo?

As you remember, the chalaco boxer had the influencer Makanaky as his last guest on his YouTube channel. After the confession of having violated a minor under 15 years of age, Maicelo chose to continue asking the content creator about the subject in a banal way. For this reason, the ex-minister Ana Jara explained that said action is also considered a crime.

“Exalting, highlighting, laughing, normalizing, is also committing a crime. The Criminal Code is quite clear, in the case of Jonathan Maicelo. For me, this gentleman has committed the crime of apology for the crime of rape.”he highlighted.

Ana Jara specifies that the crime committed by Makanaky is still valid

Ana Jara He also referred to the other partners. “They have been instigators of the crime and they have the same penal sanction as the perpetrator (…) Rape can go to prison for up to 20 years and there is no statute of limitations either,” he remarked.

Users ask the authorities to take action with Makanaky after confirming that he abused a woman in his youth. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“When I said that the crime may have prescribed, I imagined that it was when the guy was 15 years old in school, I thought that at the time of the commission of the crime, the norm had not yet changed in Peru because now it is already imprescriptible. It does not matter how long it takes for the victim to report the violence (…) The crime is still in force”ended.

Help channels for victims of violence

If you know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.

Likewise, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).