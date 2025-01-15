Ana Herminia Illas developed its curve of life during Tuesday night in GH Duoin the same week where was nominated and there was had a tough confrontation with Javierleading to the program having to intervene.

The woman of Angel Christ He developed his experiences, from his hard childhood to the present, through his different partners and the birth of his daughter. “I committed with my boyfriend, who I was with for six years, and I found out he was married“, commented one of the hard moments.

Another of her lowest moments was the breakup with her daughter’s father, her second partner. “There was loneliness, jealousy, injustice“, he explained. The bankruptcy of his company was, however, his worst moment. “My economic ruin came, I had nothing and I was very afraid, but I got ahead“he recalled.

Moments later she would meet the love of her life, Ángel: “He seems like a cold person, but he is a broken child who has experienced things he did not deserve. When he was telling me his secrets [los que implican a Bárbara Rey] I knew it was going to hurt us“.

For this reason, he sent a message to his mother-in-law. “I only ask that this war end and that there be forgiveness,” his request stated. “Let her ask for forgiveness and say that Ángel did everything to protect her. I I would support him if he wants to reconcile with her, but he must make the decision,” he concluded.