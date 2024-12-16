Ana Herminia Illaswoman of Angel Christ and, therefore, daughter-in-law of Barbara Reyconfirmed during Monday night his stake in the next edition of GH Duowhich will begin in January on Telecinco.

“I want to announce to you that I am an official contestant of GH Duo“, he said in a video that was broadcast in the middle of Bárbara Rey’s interview, where she talked about her son and the bad relationship they currently have.

“I’m excited to be able to share with you 24 hours a day“See you very soon,” she said goodbye in the short video. It was speculated on social networks, at the same time, that her husband would participate with her, although it has not been confirmed.

Ana Herminia is the second confirmed contestant of the edition, after Marieta’s announcement at the last gala of Big Brother.