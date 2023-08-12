The dream is over for the Colombian girls in this 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. England, world power and perhaps the great candidate to lift the trophy next Sunday, defeated it 2-1, in a very even match.
Colombia took the lead with a goal from Leicy Santos at the end of the first stage. But, just a few minutes later, Russo scored the second and final for the Europeans.
After the meeting, María Victoria Poli, special envoy for 90min Brazil in the World Cup, was able to speak with Ana Guzmán and these were her main statements.
“For us it is very special, we deserved much more. We are a team, a very beautiful family that we have built. Being here, with these wonderful people who add too much to one’s personal and sports life. We deserved more, but the football is like that.”
“You have to take everything as learning, we are evolving. Everything adds up positively, you have to enjoy every moment and get ahead.”
“It took me by surprise (entering the game) but I’m always calm, pending the game. I went in calm, to give my best, to flow down the flank and give everything with each ball. That’s football, nothing happens chance”.
“Playing 3 World Cups with such a powerful team is too nice, representing these people and a whole country that deserves too many things. We are very warlike people, that fight unites us too much and that desire to get ahead, to be unique and authentic. Representing this country is too nice.”
“We felt at home, they transmitted a very beautiful energy to us, singing the anthem. We were all crying. I admire them too much because they are people who are here, far from their families. It is to be admired. Colombia deserves too many things.”
“In Colombia there is a lot of potential, but we need a lot of support, to allow us to shine. There is a lot of talent, we just need to support and empower all the players. The big players are wonderful because they have opened doors for those of us who are just starting out.”
