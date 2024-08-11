Paris.- The head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), Ana Guevara, believes that Mexican athletes lack more ambitious preparation for the Olympic Games.

“I think what’s missing is a much more ambitious preparation logic, that they really believe in it, that they are really involved in the competition. We have to look for another generation, we have to turn the page and start looking for a different generation,” Guevara told Fox Sports.

Although the 9 medals that were targeted were not achieved, he indicated that the 5 medals obtained give a positive balance for Paris 2024.

“I see a very positive balance, important results were achieved, they are medals that give a different vision and perspective to the work of the delegation. The result in Rio was tied, we surpassed that of Tokyo. The desired number that we announced in Mexico of that possible 9 was only an attempt, but I think that today the medalists made a great effort to achieve it,” she said, adding that she feels proud of the medalists.

The Mexican delegation won three silver medals and two bronze medals at the summer competition. Although several athletes declared that there was a lack of support,

“On behalf of Conade, the entire team did everything possible to be able to be with them and to achieve these results,” said the head of Conade.

Guevara also spoke about the issue of water sports, whose scholarships were withdrawn, leading to legal action, and taekwondo, which once again failed to win.

“I would separate the issue from aquatics, what is missing is a question of will, it is not a situation that was started by Conade, there is a lack of will on the part of the international community. It is a condition that affects athletes, it is not Conade, what is missing is the will to want to fix it, to want to do it,” he said.

“In the case of taekwondo, it will be up to the president of the federation (Juan Manuel López) to evaluate it. This is the second edition without medals, and I think that many things need to be reconsidered beyond the economic investment that these three years after Tokyo entailed.”