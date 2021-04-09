Ana García-Siñeriz says that children’s and youth literature, now sophisticatedly renamed ‘middle grade’, seems to “tiptoe past.” However, she and the illustrator Jordi Labanda have already sold 300,000 copies of their first collection ‘La banda de Zoe’. Now they return with ‘Super Clea and the Magic Ring’ (Montena), the fast-paced and extravagant story of a teenage girl who, after growing up in the jungle with globe-trotting parents, lands in Paris and attends school for the first time in her life … « What would you do if you had superpowers? “, The author asks her young readers.

At 55, García-Siñeriz has it clear. If they gave her some special power she would love to fly, “which is very superheroine.” Also magically acquire the ability to learn things very easily, and have musical talent, such as playing the piano, something that he has always envied. But for nothing in the world would he want to have the ability to divine the future. “Neither that nor being able to read the minds of others,” he says. They seem to me to be poisoned talents, more than a superpower, a real danger. I do not want to get into the thoughts of others or know what destiny is going to bring me, I prefer that life surprise me ».

Famous for her television career, many still remember her for magazines such as ‘Lo más plus’ or ‘Channel 4’, along with Boris Izaguirre. “TV has been a blessing and I have been collaborating on programs until shortly before the pandemic. But the young people who read my books know nothing of what I have done in my other life. She is also an expert in cinema and fashion, but in her texts there is a certain critical look on glamor … «They are worlds that I know very well, but of which I laugh a little. Humor for me is essential.

At home, his children, Mateo and Chloe, 23 and 21, are the ones who tease him … «They laugh because my female protagonists are called Zoe, Clea … Now I just need Cleo to complete the trio . Ok, yes, I have been inspired a bit by my daughter, but also by many girls I know. And in the cinema, literature … In this case, for example, I took some things from ‘The Red Squirrel’, a Julio Medem film that I love ».

Far from being the mother of teenagers (“that’s behind us”), Siñeriz doesn’t even want to mention “where I’m going to be shortly.” It refers to being a grandmother. For now, he enjoys the academic and work achievements of his offspring. «The important thing with children is to train them so that they can defend themselves in life and I think we have achieved it. Well, they did it.

Born in Oviedo in 1965, where she spent her first year of life, Ana García-Siñeriz has lived in Burgos, Madrid, Barcelona … She is married to the French executive Gauthier Peyrouzet. With him he usually makes a romantic trip a year “to avoid being devoured by the routine.” Her motto, after so many years married, is “if you break up, do it because of a cataclysm, not because of nonsense.”

The books, his vice



At one time, she confesses to having been “a sulky teenager, until it got over me. I lived a lot in my own little world – he remembers -. I was there with my things in my head, my books … ». In fact, books are a real vice for her. «My main objective as a writer is to get young people hooked on reading. I am. Now I have fallen into the clutches of the e-book. That of finishing a novel at twelve o’clock at night and at five past twelve to be able to start another one at the click of a button … It’s almost like being a gambler », he ironizes. What she will never be addicted to is social media. «In one you discover that it is better not to know the opinions of your acquaintances. In another, that you are surrounded by madmen. In another, that everyone is posing … The great gyrfalcons of Silicon Valley raise their children without an iPad or mobile phone, for a reason, ”the writer reasons.

García-Siñeriz is already preparing new adventures that “feed” Jordi Labanda’s exuberant illustrations, but he does not intend to include the pandemic in them. «Books are made to evade us and I don’t see people with masks in my dreams. As I do not see myself my age, ha, ha, ha … ».

However, she is convinced that some current restrictions will remain forever. She in particular is in favor of establishing a certain social distance as a norm. «Now it shocks me that someone greets me in a very effusive way without knowing me. I think that making out like crazy with people you don’t know has passed away. And honestly, I’m glad.